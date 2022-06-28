Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 28 June 2022
Advertisement

Irish international Travers signs 5-year contract with Premier League newcomers

The goalkeeper has committed his future to Bournemouth.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 6:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,165 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5802388
Mark Travers (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Mark Travers (file pic).
Mark Travers (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BOURNEMOUTH GOALKEEPER Mark Travers has signed a five-year deal to stay with the Cherries until the summer of 2027.

The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international established himself as Bournemouth’s number one last term as Scott Parker’s side won promotion to the Premier League.

“We are delighted to secure Mark’s services on a long-term contract,” chief executive Neill Blake told the Bournemouth website.

“Last season he was a key part of the club’s promotion to the Premier League and has continued his impressive growth and development.

“As a club, we’re pleased to provide a pathway for our academy players and Mark is a great example of not only the high standard of coaching across the club but of him having the mentality to take his opportunities when they’ve arisen.

“Hopefully Mark can continue to flourish and keep up his impressive progression in the Premier League.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Travers started 45 of Bournemouth’s 46 league games last season and kept 20 clean sheets to win the Sky Bet Championship’s Golden Glove award.

He said: “Last season was brilliant. It was my first real run of games in a full season and that was great to do to get the games under my belt.

“I grew in confidence every game and tried to repay the manager for trusting me and showing faith in me at the start of the season.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie