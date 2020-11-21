BE PART OF THE TEAM

Irish international's excellent season in League One continues

Ronan Curtis scored his seventh and eighth goals of the campaign amid a Portsmouth win.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 6:14 PM
49 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5274729
Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis is enjoying a good season.
Image: Kieran Cleeves
Image: Kieran Cleeves

Updated at 19.33

RONAN CURTIS SCORED his seventh and eighth goals of the season, as Portsmouth beat Crewe 4-1 in League One today.

The former Derry player, who featured for Stephen Kenny’s side during the international break, was instrumental in his side picking up three points, leaving them fourth in the table, three points off leaders Hull.

Elsewhere, on-loan Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott came off the bench to make his Championship debut for Millwall, though Neil Harris’ side had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Cardiff.

Also making a first appearance of the season after a long spell out injured was former Shamrock Rovers player Trevor Clarke, who came off the bench in Rotherham’s 1-0 loss to Swansea.

Meanwhile, after being frozen out of the squad under previous boss Garry Monk, Keiren Westwood made his long-awaited return for Sheffield Wednesday, after Tony Pulis opted to recall him. It was not enough to inspire a victory though, as the Owls were beaten 1-0 by Preston.

In League Two, Eoin Doyle scored his fourth goal of the season, as Bolton beat Stevenage 2-1.

Ireland U21 international Joshua Kayode was on target for loan club Carlisle, as they beat Crawley 3-0 to go fourth in League Two.

It was a good day too for Irish underage international Jake Doyle-Hayes, as he registered his first goal for St Mirren, in their 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Livingston.

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

