Alamy Stock Photo Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan celebrates scoring.
# COYBIG
Irish internationals on target amid a busy night in the Championship
Mark Sykes and Darragh Lenihan both scored for their respective clubs, while Alan Browne registered an assist for in-form Preston.
1 hour ago

IRISH INTERNATIONALS Mark Sykes and Darragh Lenihan both scored for their respective clubs in the Championship this evening.

Sykes was on target as Bristol City coasted to their first home Sky Bet Championship victory of the season after a comfortable 4-1 demolition of west-country rivals Plymouth at Ashton Gate.

Irish teammate Jason Knight’s superb crossfield ball allowed Sykes to race clear and send a sweet right-footed shot past Conor Hazard for the hosts’ third goal.

Irish goalkeeper Max O’Leary also featured for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Lenihan helped bottom-of-the-table Middlesbrough earn a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, as the Irish defender headed home a 53rd-minute equaliser after Anthony Musaba had given the Owls a first-half lead.

Alan Browne registered an assist as Championship leaders Preston came from a goal down to beat Birmingham 2-1.

Preston were not behind for long, getting back on level terms just five minutes later after  Browne’s corner was turned in by Krystian Bielik into his own goal.

Milutin Osmajic’s first goal in English football subsequently proved the match-winner for the hosts.

The Lilywhites also had Greg Cunningham and Robbie Brady on the bench, with the latter appearing as a 51st-minute substitute.

In League One, a goal from former Shamrock Rovers player Barry Cotter could not prevent Barnsley from suffering a 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth.

Elsewhere, Rotherham loanee Peter Kioso was on target for Peterborough in their 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

Additional reporting by Press Association

English Championship results on Tuesday:

Cardiff 3 Coventry 2

Preston 2 Birmingham 1

QPR 1 Swansea 1

Bristol City 4 Plymouth 1

Southampton 0 Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1 Middlesbrough 1

Playing Wednesday

Watford v West Brom, Blackburn v Sunderland, Huddersfield v Stoke, Hull v Leeds, Millwall v Rotherham, Norwich v Leicester

