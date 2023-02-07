Irish midfielder helps Grimsby pull off huge FA Cup shock

LEAGUE TWO Grimsby produced a huge FA Cup shock as they stunned Championship Luton 3-0 in their fourth-round replay.

60 places separated the second-tier play-off contenders and the Mariners.

Former League of Ireland player Gavan Holohan — who scored in the first game to help earn his side a replay — completed 90 minutes.

In addition, ex-Ireland underage international Sean Scannell was on the bench for the hosts, while Ireland U21 international Louie Watson started for the visitors.

Gutsy Grimsby secured a 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road 10 days ago to earn a shot of a home giant-killing.

And Paul Hurst’s side took the opportunity with both hands as they clinched a spot in the fifth round for the first time since 1996 in style.

The tie was settled by half-time as goals from Harry Clifton, Danilo Orsi and Danny Amos did the damage.

Clifton, who forced the replay with his equaliser in the first game, got the party started with a left-footed effort in the ninth minute.

Orsi doubled the advantage as his firmly-struck effort found the bottom corner in the 28th minute.

The closest the Hatters came was when goalkeeper Max Crocombe produced a great save to keep out Elijah Adebayo’s header.

And Amos sent the hosts into dreamland as his free-kick went in off a post in first-half stoppage time.

Cauley Woodrow’s header was somehow kept out by Crocombe after the break as the Mariners ensured their place in the hat.

