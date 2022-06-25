Olympian Sarah Lavin shows class to take gold at national championships

TOKYO OLYMPIAN SARAH Lavin (Emerald AC) secured her seventh outdoor national title in tough conditions on the first day of the 150th edition of the Irish Life Health national track and field championships in Morton Stadium this afternoon.

Lavin showed all her class and experience in dealing with the strong headwind, taking the 100m hurdles title in a time of 14.06. The World indoor finalist is set to be back in action in the heats of the 100m tomorrow afternoon (2.20pm).

Kate Doherty (Dundrum South Dublin AC 14.64 ) secured the 100mH silver medal, with Sarah Quinn (St. Colmans South Mayo AC 14.94) taking the bronze.

Matthew Behan (Crusaders AC) won his first national 110mH title, crossing in 15.61. Behan denied Gerard O`Donnell (Carrick-on-Shannon AC) his 6th national 100mH title in a row, with O’Donnell having to settle for second in 15.63. David Dagg of Dundrum South Dublin claimed bronze in 16.83.

Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock) stormed to the men’s 200m title, racing clear in the final 50m to cross in 21.95. The race for silver and bronze ended in a blanket finish with Andrew Egan (Galway City Harriers AC 22.41) and Luke Morris (Emerald A.C. 22.44) dipping best at the line to claim silver and bronze respectively.

Olympian Robert McDonnell (Galway City Harriers) who would have been one of the likely favourites to medal had to unfortunately pull up in the earlier heats.

Lauren Cadden (Sligo AC) claimed her first national senior outdoor title in the women’s 200m. Cadden battled brilliantly with Sarah Leahy of Killarney Valley coming up the home straight, Cadden eventually crossing for first in 24.94. Leahy battled on bravely to cross in 25.06, with Roseanna McGukian (City of Lisburn AC) taking bronze in 25.38

The first track medals of the day went the way of Jayme Rossiter in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Rossiter (Clonliffe Harriers AC) claimed the win in dramatic style, with the Clonliffe athlete staying in contention throughout and did well to avoid a late fall to take the win on home turf, crossing in 9.26.43. Liam Harris of Togher closed all the way to the line to finish was in 9.26.64, while Finley Daly of Sligo was third in 9.27.29.

Matthew Behan of Crusaders A.C. on his way to winning the race. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The men’s hammer were the first field medals on offer on day 1. Sean Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo) continues to impress and posted a best of 65.33m into the teeth of the wind. Brendan O’Donnell (Lifford Strabane A.C. 61.07m) was second and Simon Galligan (Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 59.53m) third.

Michaela Walsh (Swinford A.C.) retained her title in the women’s shot put with a best penultimate throw of 14.58m. Casey Mulvey (Inny Vale A.C. 13.58m) was second with multi-event star Kate O’Connor of Dundalk St. Gerards AC third (13.42m).

Saragh Buggy (St Abbans) claimed her 10th national outdoor title in the women’s triple jump with a best of 12.92m. Buggy will return to action for tomorrow’s long jump final where she will come up against her clubmate Ruby Millet in what should be a brilliant competition.

The pole vaulters had a tough day of competition with a gusty crosswind making conditions extremely challenging. It didn’t stop the great form of Una Brice (Leevale AC) who secured gold with a 3.55m clearance. Clodagh Walsh (Abbey Striders A.C. 3.35m) was second, with Abbie O’Neill (Ballymena & Antrim A.C. 3.25m) third.

In the heats of the 800m, Sarah Healy (UCD AC), Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC), Claire Mooney (Naas AC), and Jenna Bromell (Emerald AC) all safety progressed to tomorrow’s final which is set for 7.00pm. On the men’s side, Mark English (Finn Valley), John Fitzsimons (Kildare AC), and Harry Purcell all comfortably quailed for their respective final set for 7.15pm tomorrow.

The action continues in in Morton Stadium throughout this evening with the final of the women’s 5000m and the reappearance of Thomas Barr in heats of the 400m hurdles set whet the appetite for another feast of athletics competition tomorrow.

Day two will be streamed in entirety on the Athletics Ireland YouTube channel, with live coverage on RTE2 from 6.05pm.

