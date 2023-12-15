Two new Irish junior records set and titles claimed at national winter championships

EVAN BAILEY SET two new junior Irish records on day two of the Irish National Winter Swimming Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.

Bailey continued his brilliant form, setting two new junior records in the 50m Butterfly to add to the two 100m Freestyle Irish junior records he broke on Friday. Bailey first broke Paddy Johnston’s 2019 time of 24.02 in the heats, with a time of 23.84. The 18-year-old then lowered that time again in the final to place third in 23.61.

Calum Bain and Shane Ryan won gold and silver, swimming times of 23.19 and 23.26.

Bailey was back in the pool 30 minutes later, winning the 200m Freestyle Final in a time of 1:44.50 ahead of National Centre Limerick’s Jeremy Bagshaw (1:45.14) who won commemorative silver. Finn McGeever won national silver in 1:47.31, while National Centre Dublin’s Danny Morgan (1:49.09) claimed the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Danielle Hill, Ellen Walshe, Victoria Catterson and Eoin Corby added to their national titles from the opening day of competition.

Hill won the 100m backstroke to add a third title to the two she won on the opening of competition.

The 400m Individual Medley European bronze medallist Walshe won the national title in the same event in 4:41.25 after claiming 50m Butterfly gold earlier in the evening in 26.03.

In the women’s 200m Freestyle Final, Catterson added to the 800m Freestyle title she won on Friday coming home first in 1:56.41, just outside the Irish record of 1:55.90 she set at the European Short Course Championships last week.

National Centre Dublin’s Corby won his second gold of the meet clocking 2:07.67 ahead of Tuam’s Uiseann Cooke who won silver in 2:10.12 with Terenure’s Liam O’Connor completing the podium in 2:11.49.

Irish National Winter Swimming Championships Results Day 2

Women 100m Backstroke: 1st D Hill Larne 58.16 2nd L Cullen National Centre Ulster 58.41 3rd E Walshe Templeogue 59.22

1st D Hill Larne 58.16 2nd L Cullen National Centre Ulster 58.41 3rd E Walshe Templeogue 59.22 Men 100m Backstroke: 1st M Walsh-Hussey NAC 54.31 2nd N Irwin National Centre Limerick 55.61 3rd B Biss Swim Belfast 55.56

1st M Walsh-Hussey NAC 54.31 2nd N Irwin National Centre Limerick 55.61 3rd B Biss Swim Belfast 55.56 Women 50m Butterfly: 1st E Walshe Templeogue 26.03 2nd D Hill Larne 26.25 3rd E Reid Ards 27.06

1st E Walshe Templeogue 26.03 2nd D Hill Larne 26.25 3rd E Reid Ards 27.06 Men 50m Butterfly: 1st C Bain National Centre Dublin 23.19 2nd S Ryan National Centre Dublin 23.25 3rd E Bailey New Ross 23.61 IJR

1st C Bain National Centre Dublin 23.19 2nd S Ryan National Centre Dublin 23.25 3rd E Bailey New Ross 23.61 IJR Women 200m Freestyle: 1st V Catterson National Centre Dublin 1:56.41 2nd E Walshe Templeogue 1:59.17 3rd G Davison Ards 1:59.70

1st V Catterson National Centre Dublin 1:56.41 2nd E Walshe Templeogue 1:59.17 3rd G Davison Ards 1:59.70 Men 200m Freestyle: 1st E Bailey New Ross 1:44.50 2nd J Bagshaw National Centre Limerick 1:45.14 Commemorative 2nd F McGeever National Centre Limerick 1:47.21 3rd D Morgan National Centre Dublin 1:49.09

1st E Bailey New Ross 1:44.50 2nd J Bagshaw National Centre Limerick 1:45.14 Commemorative 2nd F McGeever National Centre Limerick 1:47.21 3rd D Morgan National Centre Dublin 1:49.09 Women 200m Breaststroke: 1st E McCartney National Centre Limerick 2:25.31 2nd N Connery Shark 2:31.30 3rd A Jones Portmarnock 2:31.76

1st E McCartney National Centre Limerick 2:25.31 2nd N Connery Shark 2:31.30 3rd A Jones Portmarnock 2:31.76 Men 200m Breaststroke: 1st E Corby National Centre Dublin 2:07.67 2nd U Cooke Tuam 2:10.12 3rd L O’Connor Terenure 2:11.49

1st E Corby National Centre Dublin 2:07.67 2nd U Cooke Tuam 2:10.12 3rd L O’Connor Terenure 2:11.49 Women 400m IM: 1st E Walshe Templeogue 4:41.25 2nd A Burns Atkin Banbridge 4:58.15 3rd H O’Connor Limerick 4:59.25

1st E Walshe Templeogue 4:41.25 2nd A Burns Atkin Banbridge 4:58.15 3rd H O’Connor Limerick 4:59.25 Men 400m IM: 1st M Szaranek Limerick 4:01.64 Commemorative 1st J Cassin National Centre Limerick 4:11.87 2nd R Fahey Trojan 4:34.69 3rd D Horgan National Centre Limerick 4:36.67

1st M Szaranek Limerick 4:01.64 Commemorative 1st J Cassin National Centre Limerick 4:11.87 2nd R Fahey Trojan 4:34.69 3rd D Horgan National Centre Limerick 4:36.67 Women 1500m Freestyle: 1st E Carroll National Centre Limerick 17:06.20 2nd J Robson Lisburn 17:29.29 Commemorative 2nd N Godden Kilkenny 17:42.54 3rd K Prunty Slaney Sharks 17:49.59

1st E Carroll National Centre Limerick 17:06.20 2nd J Robson Lisburn 17:29.29 Commemorative 2nd N Godden Kilkenny 17:42.54 3rd K Prunty Slaney Sharks 17:49.59 Men 1500m Freestyle: 1st R Fahey Trojan 15:43.40 2nd D O’Brien National Centre Limerick 15:51.74 3rd D Horgan National Centre Limerick 15:58.13

1st R Fahey Trojan 15:43.40 2nd D O’Brien National Centre Limerick 15:51.74 3rd D Horgan National Centre Limerick 15:58.13 Mixed 200m Medley Relay: 1st Larne 1:46.39 2nd Limerick 1:48.11 3rd Ards 1:49.80

1st Larne 1:46.39 2nd Limerick 1:48.11 3rd Ards 1:49.80 Mixed 200m Freestyle Relay: 1st Larne 1:38.03 2nd Ards 1:38.42 3rd Limerick 1:40.35

