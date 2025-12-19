Irish NFL star Charlie Smyth signs 3-year deal with Saints

IRISH NFL star Charlie Smyth has signed a new three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, his agent has confirmed on Twitter.

Playing in his first home regular-season game for the Saints last Sunday, the former Down footballer kicked a game-winning field goal as his team edged NFC South rivals the Carolina Panthers.

On his second start, the Newry native succeeded with four of his five kicks as he helped his side earn a surprise 24-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smyth also registered a 56-yard field goal in a 21-17 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on his NFL debut last month.

The Irishman had to be patient after joining the Saints in March 2024. His debut came after previous kicker Blake Grupe, who has since joined the Indianapolis Colts, was waived.

Smyth then won a kicking competition with Cade York to secure his opportunity.

“The last few days have been crazy,” he said earlier this week. “It’s been a result of a lot of quiet work in the background this past 18 months. It’s really cool to be a part of this team.”