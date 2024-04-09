Here's what the Irish athletes will wear at the Olympics opening ceremony

THE IRISH OLYMPIC team have revealed what its athletes will be wearing at the Opening Ceremony in Paris, France in July.

The uniform, created by New York-based Irish designer Laura Weber, through her brand LW Pearl, was created to reflect a balance between tradition and contemporary trends, to mark the 100th anniversary of Ireland at the Olympics.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland said that the fabrics in the uniform were made from recycled plastics and other practical elements to keep the athletes cool in the French-summer heat.

Cyclist Lara Gillespie wearing the new uniform. Matthew Thompson Matthew Thompson

An embroidered county patch for each Olympian is on the sleeve of each uniform, using artistic interpretations of them with beads, sequins and stones. The name of the athlete is also on the front of each uniform.

Four shamrocks, in different techniques of embellishments, are also included on the clothing which represent the four provinces. On the back is the name of the team.

Boxer Dean Clancy wearing the new uniform Matthew Thompson Matthew Thompson

For the closing ceremony, a new jacket will be presented to the athletes which includes a strapping around the neck of it to create a frame for a medal.

Weber said she was proud to represent and interpret Ireland’s identity on a global stage, adding that she wanted athletes to “look amazing while they perform at their peak”.

Cyclist Lara Gillespie wearing the new uniform, with the 'Wicklow' badge on her arm. Matthew Thompson Matthew Thompson

Gavin Noble, chief of the Irish team for Paris 2024, said it was “very fitting” to have Weber design the uniforms. Boxer Dean Clancy and cyclist Lara Gillespie said receiving the uniforms makes the ordeal “very real”.

Boxer Dean Clancy donning the full uniform. Matthew Thompson Matthew Thompson

Both athletes added they were looking forward to representing Ireland on a global stage in Paris this summer.

Written by Muiris O’Cearbhaill and posted on TheJournal.ie