Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Irish Open: Crowds turn out for Lowry, Power and co. but unlikely names steal the show

Adam McKendry sets the scene from day one at the Irish Open.

Adam McKendry reports from Mount Juliet
By Adam McKendry Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 5,956 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5804671
Shane Lowry was closely followed all day.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Shane Lowry was closely followed all day.
Shane Lowry was closely followed all day.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

AS THE CROWDS swarmed around Séamus Power and Shane Lowry on Thursday morning at Mount Juliet, they perhaps would have been better off hanging back and watching the action unfolding behind them.

With five birdies in six holes around the turn, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox was powering up the leaderboard and eventually into first place in the group directly behind the Irish duo. By the time the Kiwi tapped in for a closing par at the ninth it was for a bogey-free eight-under-par 64 and the lead by one.

That shouldn’t surprise anyone. After all, Fox has been in incredible form since his win at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, racking up five top-10 finishes in his eight subsequent starts, including two runner-ups and a third. A big-hitter by trade, the softer conditions at Mount Juliet this week should suit him perfectly provided his wedge play holds up.

All this even after the 35-year-old had to deal with flu-like symptoms earlier in the week, and he cut a relaxed figure post-round as he joked about his beloved All Blacks potentially whitewashing Ireland in their rugby union Test series over the next three Saturdays. He’s used to the pressure and he’s thriving under it.

But as impressive as Fox was, even more notable are the profiles of the four men sitting one shot behind him after a quartet of seven-under 65s on day one.

There’s Germany’s Marcel Schneider, the World No.190 who started the season with seven missed cuts in his first eight starts before racking up three straight finishes inside the top-seven. There’s Frederic Lacroix, a 26-year-old who only graduated to the DP World Tour after finishing in the top-25 on the second-tier Challenge Tour’s money list last season, with his best finish being fifth at this year’s Joburg Open. At 232nd in the world rankings, he doesn’t play any of the Majors and, ranked 109th in the Race to Dubai, he’s battling just to maintain his playing rights for next year, but opened with two eagles, four birdies and a bogey.

There’s Fabrizio Zanotti, who has two wins on Tour but none since 2017, and is ranked 308th. And then there’s Spain’s Jorge Campillo, also a two-time winner on Tour but the highest-ranked of the four at 350th having suffered a loss of form over the pandemic.
Now compare those CVs to two-time DP World Tour winner, frequent Major attendee and World No.54 Fox. What other sport would have such contrasting figures at the top of its leaderboard?

And yet this week of all weeks could be the one that works in the underdogs’ favour as the Irish Open does tend to produce its fair share of unlikely winners – think of Soren Kjeldsen in 2015 or Brett Rumford in 2004. Heck, Lowry didn’t even have a world ranking when he triumphed as an amateur at Baltray in 2009.

The crowd come to see Lowry, Power and Pádraig Harrington, who also drew the bulk of the punters in the afternoon alongside defending champion Lucas Herbert, but there’s something special about the unlikely names who make runs at winning big events such as these.

seamus-power-chips-it-onto-the-green-on-the-10th-hole Seamus Power chips it onto the green on the 10th hole. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Even behind them there are plenty of stories developing in close proximity to the top of the leaderboard, such as England’s Aaron Rai, who missed out on a spot in The Open Championship in a play-off at Final Qualifying on Tuesday, flew to Ireland on Wednesday and pocketed eight birdies and two bogeys in a crisp 66. With a spot at St Andrews on offer for the top three finishers at Mount Juliet not already qualified, he has plenty of incentive this week.

Or what about Pablo Larrazabal? The Spaniard was one of those who signed up for the breakaway LIV Golf tour for its first event in England a few weeks ago, but has now been cast aside by the Saudis and has returned to the DP World Tour for this week – he’s just a couple back after a 66 of his own, what would it mean if he won?

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

And what of the Irish?

Power was the best of them after a four-under 68, where he was joined by Niall Kearney who, at one point, was five-under after just eight holes. Harrington fired a 70 to sit at two-under-par, as did Kinsale’s John Murphy, with Lowry and Clandeboye man Jonathan Caldwell at one-under.

Both Lowry and Power spoke before the tournament how much it would mean for the tournament if there was a home hero challenging on Sunday afternoon. There’s enough star power who have started well that that could be a possibility, but ideally one of them needs to make a move on Friday.

But while there mightn’t be any of the Irish at the top of the leaderboard, it’s not for a lack of support. It wasn’t quite a sell-out on Thursday but the home crowds came out in force for their big names – a welcome sight after the muted scenes during the still pandemic- affected 2021 tournament.

Indeed, a day where the rain stayed away and we got low scoring at Mount Juliet was best summed up by one young fan behind the 18th green, who mopped up golf balls from the likes of Donaldson, Harrington and Rafa Cabrera Bello after their rounds were over, before proudly turning to his dad with a mega-watt smile while clasping his treasures.
Irish Open magic on and off the course.

Let’s hope for some more the rest of the week.

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry  / reports from Mount Juliet
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie