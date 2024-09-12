Irish challenge off to slow start as Open tees off at Royal County Down

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON AND Seamus Power find themselves at the wrong end of the leaderboard after a slow start to the Irish Open at Royal County Down on Thursday.
Despite an eagle three at the par-five 1st, Harrington had to be content with a two-over par 73, while Power had five bogeys on the way in before signing for a three-over 74.
☘️🦅 The eagle has landed for @padraig_h 👏#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/QEhtwsDT9H— Amgen Irish Open (@IrishOpen_) September 12, 2024
A late double-bogey saw Gary Hurley also finish on three-over, six shots off early clubhouse leader Will Enefer, the English golfer posting a round of three-under 68.
A host of players are on two-under par, including 2015 champion Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark.
English duo Daniel Brown and Oliver Wilson also opened their tournaments with rounds of two-under 69, as did Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson, South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen, and China’s Ashun Wu.
Amateur Max Kennedy finished on one-over, while Simon Thornton is two-over
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tom McKibbin, Mark Power, Conor Purcell, and amateur Seán Keeling are all among the afternoon tee times.