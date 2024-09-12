Advertisement
Pádraig Harrington shot two-over in Thursday's opening round. Ben Brady/INPHO
Golf

Irish challenge off to slow start as Open tees off at Royal County Down

Early starters set two-under par as the score to beat at Royal County Down.
3.16pm, 12 Sep 2024
PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON AND Seamus Power find themselves at the wrong end of the leaderboard after a slow start to the Irish Open at Royal County Down on Thursday.

Despite an eagle three at the par-five 1st, Harrington had to be content with a two-over par 73, while Power had five bogeys on the way in before signing for a three-over 74.

A late double-bogey saw Gary Hurley also finish on three-over, six shots off early clubhouse leader Will Enefer, the English golfer posting a round of three-under 68.

A host of players are on two-under par, including 2015 champion Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark.

English duo Daniel Brown and Oliver Wilson also opened their tournaments with rounds of two-under 69, as did Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson, South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen, and China’s Ashun Wu.

Amateur Max Kennedy finished on one-over, while Simon Thornton is two-over

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tom McKibbin, Mark Power, Conor Purcell, and amateur Seán Keeling are all among the afternoon tee times.

