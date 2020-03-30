This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish Open at Mount Juliet is postponed due to coronavirus

The tournament was scheduled to take place from 28-31 May.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 30 Mar 2020, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 960 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5062054
Last year's Irish Open winner Jon Rahm with Paul McGinley.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Last year's Irish Open winner Jon Rahm with Paul McGinley.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE IRISH OPEN has become the latest sporting event to be postponed due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The European Tour announced this afternoon that the Dubai Duty-sponsored event has been deferred after being scheduled to take place at Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny from 28-31 May with 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell as host.

A decision on when to reschedule the tournament is yet to be made with the European Tour stating they will wait until they ‘have clarity on the global situation’ in relation to postponed tournaments.

The 2019 Irish Open took place last July at Lahinch with Spanish golfer Jon Rahm crowned the winner.

“The decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority”, stated Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive.

“Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of the pandemic.

“With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on the rescheduling of postponed events will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation.”

Graeme McDowell supported the decision.

“As important as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to all of us, everyone’s health is our only concern. My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times.”

