Home favourites Shane Lowry and Seamus Power drawn together for start of Irish Open

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton completes the trio for an 8am start this Thursday at Mount Juliet.

Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/INPHO
Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/INPHO

SHANE LOWRY HAS been paired with Seamus Power for the opening round of this week’s Irish Open.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton completes the trio for an 8am start this Thursday at Mount Juliet.

Padraig Harrington, who won the US Senior Open at the weekend, will start with last year’s winner Lucas Herbert, as well as Thomas Pieters.

Lowry arrives home on the back of missing the cut at the US Open, having previously been in fine form prior to that disappointment.

The Offaly native was tied for third at The Masters, finished 10th at the Canadian Open, came close to victory at the RBC Heritage and also finished second at the Honda Classic.

us-open-golf Tyrrell Hatton will be among the favourites. Source: Julio Cortez

He will begin as one of the favourites, along with Hatton who makes his first appearance in the event since 2019 and is still aiming for his first victory of 2022.

A full list of opening day pairings can be found here.

