Canning, Lynch and O'Connell amongst the sporting stars in action at Irish Open pro-am

A HOST OF familiar faces from the sporting world took to the stunning links of Lahinch today, as the biggest week in Irish golf got underway under glorious blue skies.
The traditional Dubai Duty Free Irish Open pro-am curtain-raiser always attracts plenty of interest with the likes of hurling stars Joe Canning, Cian Lynch and Shane O’Donnell, Paul O’Connell, Luke Fitzgerald, Kieran Donaghy and AP McCoy among those who set out to tame the County Clare links.
One of the home favourites this week, Shane Lowry, played in a four-ball alongside Canning, Lynch and O’Donnell, while Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald teed it up with Jamie Donaldson, Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy.
Fresh off Wexford’s Leinster senior hurling championship success, Fitzgerald — who plays off five — had a big crowd following his progress around Lahinch this morning, as did recently-crowned Amateur champion James Sugrue.
Niall Horan was among the afternoon starters, with the rugby trio of O’Connell, Keith Wood and Shane Byrne having the privilege of playing alongside Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston.
The Irish Open gets underway on Thursday morning at 6.45am, with the trio of defending champion Russell Knox, Tommy Fleetwood and Lowry [8.40am] one of the standout early groups.
The action from Lahinch is live on RTÉ2 and Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am.
