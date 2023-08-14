Royal County Down to host 2024 Irish Open

THE 2024 IRISH Open will be held at Royal County Down, marking the event’s return to the venue for the first time since 2015.

Next year’s Irish Open is scheduled to take place from 11-15 September, with a prize purse of €5.5 million.

The Co Down tournament will see the Irish Open return to a links course for the first time since 2019.

The Irish Open was last played in Northern Ireland in 2020, when John Catlin won at Galgorm Castle in Co Antrim.

Last year’s Irish Open saw Adrian Meronk become the first Polish winner on the DP World Tour when he finished three shots clear of the chasing pack at Mount Juliet.

This year’s edition takes place at The K Club from 7-10 September.

