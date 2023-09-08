Shane Lowry slips to five shots off lead at Irish Open

SHANE LOWRY IS FIVE shots off the lead at the Irish Open after Jordan Smith moved to the top of the leaderboard with a brilliant 65, the Englishman joining India’s Shubhankar Sharma on 13-under.

Lowry shot 68 at the K Club for the second day running to remain in contention on eight-under. The Offaly native carded four birdies and one bogey on the front nine before another bogey on the par-four 15th, closing with birdies on the 17th and 18th.

It was a frustrating day for Rory McIlroy as he followed an opening round 69 with a disappointing 70 which included three birdies, one eagle, one bogey and one double-bogey, leaving him on five-under heading into the weekend. His stunning eagle on 16 was the highlight of the day as McIlroy holed out from 116 yards.

What a shot!



Cheers from the K Club crowd as Rory McIlroy hits an eagle 🦅



Live Horizon Irish Open leaderboard here 👇https://t.co/GyaoeOpm3M



📺 Watch live: https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/KGW39YrUHN — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 8, 2023

Kilkenny’s Mark Power is also on five-under after a second round 71, while Padraig Harrington climbed to two-under after shooting five birdies and two bogeys to card 69.

Among the other Irish competitors, Tom McKibbin climbed to two-under, Conor Purcell is one-under, John Murphy slipped to six-over, with amateur Alex Maguire five-over and Jonathan Caldwell 11-over.

Smith and Sharma are two shots clear of the chasing pack, with Hurly Long on 11-under after matching Sharma’s 66 on day two.

Smith looked well placed to take a solo lead into the weekend but a double-bogey on the 17th proved the only blemish of a superb second round which included nine birdies.

“I’m really, really happy,” said Smith. “Yeah, double (bogey) on 17 but it is what it is and it didn’t really affect me too much. I sort of took my time with the shots and just a little bit unlucky, but it is what it is. It’s part of golf.

“I know I had a good chance and I birdied the last and unfortunately just missed the fairway but had a bit of a dodgy lie and had to lay up and made the most of it.

“The long game has been great the last couple of months, so we were just maintaining that over the last couple of weeks, and yeah, plenty of putts in practice. Didn’t drop last week, hit it great, just didn’t hole those putts. Thankfully I managed to find the bottom of the hole this week.”

You can follow the leaderboard here.

