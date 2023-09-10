McIlroy tied for lead at storm-interrupted Irish Open

RORY MCILROY IS TIED for the lead as the Irish Open after play resumed at 3pm following a break for an hour due to stormy conditions at the K Club in Co Kildare.

The Northern Irishman birdied the fourth to go 13 under, and level at the top of the leaderboard with the German Hurly Long.

McIlroy also birdied the first hole today as he built on his impressive round of 66 yesterday, which put him right in contention for victory.

The leaders are followed by Grant Forrest and Ryan Fox on 12 under.

Shane Lowry, halfway through his final round, is on nine under as the players adjust to the changed underfoot conditions.

You can follow the leaderboard here.