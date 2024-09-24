Irish pair feature as Watford suffer defeat at Man City

MANCHESTER CITY survived a late scare to get back to winning ways after Sunday’s draining draw against Arsenal with a 2-1 defeat of Watford in the Carabao Cup.

First-half goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes ultimately proved enough for a much-changed side to reach the fourth round at the expense of their Championship opponents at the Etihad Stadium.

Ireland international Festy Ebosele started in what was his full debut since signing on loan from Italian side Udinese and Rocco Vata came off the bench for the visitors.

Watford goalkeeper Jonathan Bond prevented the scoreline becoming a rout with several saves in the second half while Savinho hit the post, but the visitors gained late hope with a fine Tom Ince strike.

Yet, after plenty of last-gasp drama at the weekend, there was to be no nail-biting finish as Pep Guardiola’s side saw out time.

Doku and Kyle Walker were the only starters retained by Guardiola following the Gunners humdinger, though such are his resources that Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and John Stones were among those incoming.

16-year-old Kaden Braithwaite was handed a debut and there were also chances for fellow teenager Nico O’Reilly and James McAtee, who impressed on loan at Sheffield United last season.

Watford boss Tom Cleverly also made nine changes, perhaps indicating where the game stood in his priorities, and City soon took control.

McAtee might have scored when he miskicked in front of goal in the first minute but he soon made amends when he set up Doku’s fifth-minute opener by seizing on a poor back-pass by Ryan Porteous.

McAtee nipped in front of Bond and the ball was quickly worked, via Grealish, to Doku, who finished tidily after a neat turn.

Kwadwo Baah thought he had equalised after brushing past Braithwaite to fire home but was penalised for a foul on the youngster.

Foden struck a free-kick into the wall before Nunes doubled the lead seven minutes before the break.

Watford were unable to contain some slick City passing and the Portuguese made space for himself to score from the edge of the area.

The visitors should have pulled one back when Vakoun Bayo planted a header wide from a Yasser Larouci cross and Imran Louza dragged a shot wide after the hour.

Yet City were otherwise in control and Nunes forced a good save from Bond before Ince headed off the line from substitute Savinho.

Bond then denied Nunes and Foden in quick succession, Savinho struck the woodwork and Grealish was also thwarted by the keeper.

City could have been made to pay for those misses after Ince curled in a superb effort four minutes from time but it proved only a consolation.

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku (left) celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick as Chelsea thrashed fourth-tier Barrow 5-0 to reach the last 16 of the League Cup.

Nkunku now has six goals in seven appearances this season, but the Frenchman has still been unable to nail down a regular place in Enzo Maresca’s side.

Maresca made 11 changes from the team that beat West Ham 3-0 on Saturday but could still start around £400 million (€480 million) worth of talent.

Joao Felix was another of the Blues’ big-money signings to shine. His scooped pass set up Nkunku for the opener.

Nkunku then flicked home a second before Felix’s free-kick hit the post and rebounded in off Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Pedro Neto tapped in Mykhailo Mudryk’s cross for his first Chelsea goal. Nkunku sealed his first hat-trick for the club when he dispossessed Farman and rolled into an empty net.

Aston Villa’s second string were pushed by lower-league opposition but Emi Buendia’s header and Jhon Duran’s penalty were enough to win 2-1 at Wycombe.

Fourth-tier Walsall came closest to an upset as they forced Leicester to penalties after a 0-0 draw.

However, the Premier League side won the shoot-out 3-0.

Newcastle’s trip to AFC Wimbledon was postponed after a sinkhole appeared on the League Two side’s pitch following heavy flooding in London this week

The match has been switched to Newcastle’s St. James Park on October 1.

Newcastle have contributed £15,000 to a fund to help repair the pitch at Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Manchester United and Tottenham were among the sides to progress to round four last week.

Liverpool take on West Ham and Arsenal host Bolton in the remaining two ties on Wednesday.

English League Cup results on Tuesday:

Third round

Manchester City 2 (Doku 5, Nunes 38) Watford 1 (Ince 86)

Walsall 0 Leicester 0

– Leicester win 3-0 on penalties

Chelsea 5 (Nkunku 8, 15, 75, Farman 28-o.g., Neto 48) Barrow 0

Wycombe Wanderers 1 (Kone 90+5) Aston Villa 2 (Buendia 55, Duran 85-pen)

Additional reporting by AFP