Here is the Irish team for the 2024 Paralympic Games

THE IRISH TEAM for the 2024 Paralympic Games has been confirmed after the announcement of the final athletes today.
A team of 35 — 29 athletes and six guides — will travel to Paris later this month to compete across nine sports. The Paralympics get underway on Wednesday, 28 August, and run until Sunday, 8 September.
The entire Irish team was presented at the RDS today in a ceremony in front of their families, friends, Government dignitaries and the wider Paralympics Ireland community.
“We are really delighted to be presenting our full Team Ireland for the Paralympic Games,” said Paralympics Ireland Chef de Mission Neasa Russell.
“We are incredibly proud of the performances the athletes have put in to get to this point and we are really looking forward to supporting them reach their potential at Paris. We also must acknowledge the wonderful support staff around them that have worked tirelessly to get their teams to this point. Tús maith leath na hoibre.”
The outstanding 11 athletes across Para equestrian, Para triathlon and Para rowing were confirmed beforehand.
Here is Team Ireland, in full, for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:
Para Table Tennis (1)
- Colin Judge
Para Swimming (6)
- Deaten Registe
- Dearbhaile Brady
- Ellen Keane
- Róisín Ní Riain
- Nicole Turner
- Barry McClements
Para Athletics (5)
- Orla Comerford
- Greta Streimikyte
- Mary Fitzgerald
- Shauna Bocquet
- Aaron Shorten
Para Cycling (10 – 6 + 4 guides)
- Katie-George Dunlevy
- Josephine Healion
- Martin Gordon
- Ronan Grimes
- Richael Timothy
- Damien Vereker
- Eve McCrystal (guide)
- Mitchell McLaughlin (guide)
- Eoin Mullen (guide)
- Linda Kelly (guide)
Para Powerlifting (1)
- Britney Arendse
Para Archery (1)
- Kerrie Leonard
Equestrian (4)
- Kate Kerr Horan
- Jessica McKenna
- Michael Murphy
- Sarah Slattery
Para Triathlon (5 – 3 + 2 guides)
- Cassie Cava
- Chloe MacCombe
- Judith MacCombe
- Catherine Sands (guide)
- Eimear Nicolls (guide)
Para Rowing (2)
- Katie O’Brien
- Tiarnán O’Donnell.