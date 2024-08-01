Advertisement
Ellen Keane is preparing for her final Paralympic Games. Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Countdown is on

Here is the Irish team for the 2024 Paralympic Games

A team of 35 – 29 athletes and six guides – will travel to Paris later this month to compete across nine sports.
5.48pm, 1 Aug 2024
THE IRISH TEAM for the 2024 Paralympic Games has been confirmed after the announcement of the final athletes today.

A team of 35 — 29 athletes and six guides — will travel to Paris later this month to compete across nine sports. The Paralympics get underway on Wednesday, 28 August, and run until Sunday, 8 September.

The entire Irish team was presented at the RDS today in a ceremony in front of their families, friends, Government dignitaries and the wider Paralympics Ireland community.

“We are really delighted to be presenting our full Team Ireland for the Paralympic Games,” said Paralympics Ireland Chef de Mission Neasa Russell.

“We are incredibly proud of the performances the athletes have put in to get to this point and we are really looking forward to supporting them reach their potential at Paris. We also must acknowledge the wonderful support staff around them that have worked tirelessly to get their teams to this point. Tús maith leath na hoibre.”

The outstanding 11 athletes across Para equestrian, Para triathlon and Para rowing were confirmed beforehand.

Here is Team Ireland, in full, for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:

Para Table Tennis (1)

  • Colin Judge

Para Swimming (6)

paralympics-ireland-team-naming-day The Paralympic swimming team. Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

  • Deaten Registe
  • Dearbhaile Brady
  • Ellen Keane
  • Róisín Ní Riain
  • Nicole Turner
  • Barry McClements

Para Athletics (5)

  • Orla Comerford
  • Greta Streimikyte
  • Mary Fitzgerald
  • Shauna Bocquet
  • Aaron Shorten

paris-2024-irish-para-athletics-team-announcement The athletics team. Harry Murphy / SPORTSFILE Harry Murphy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Para Cycling (10 – 6 + 4 guides)

  • Katie-George Dunlevy
  • Josephine Healion
  • Martin Gordon
  • Ronan Grimes
  • Richael Timothy
  • Damien Vereker
  • Eve McCrystal (guide)
  • Mitchell McLaughlin (guide)
  • Eoin Mullen (guide)
  • Linda Kelly (guide)

Para Powerlifting (1)

  • Britney Arendse

britney-arendse Britney Arendse. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Para Archery (1)

  • Kerrie Leonard

Equestrian (4)

  • Kate Kerr Horan
  • Jessica McKenna
  • Michael Murphy
  • Sarah Slattery

Para Triathlon (5 – 3 + 2 guides)

  • Cassie Cava
  • Chloe MacCombe
  • Judith MacCombe
  • Catherine Sands (guide)
  • Eimear Nicolls (guide)

Para Rowing (2)

  • Katie O’Brien
  • Tiarnán O’Donnell.
