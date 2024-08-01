Here is the Irish team for the 2024 Paralympic Games

THE IRISH TEAM for the 2024 Paralympic Games has been confirmed after the announcement of the final athletes today.

A team of 35 — 29 athletes and six guides — will travel to Paris later this month to compete across nine sports. The Paralympics get underway on Wednesday, 28 August, and run until Sunday, 8 September.

The entire Irish team was presented at the RDS today in a ceremony in front of their families, friends, Government dignitaries and the wider Paralympics Ireland community.

“We are really delighted to be presenting our full Team Ireland for the Paralympic Games,” said Paralympics Ireland Chef de Mission Neasa Russell.

“We are incredibly proud of the performances the athletes have put in to get to this point and we are really looking forward to supporting them reach their potential at Paris. We also must acknowledge the wonderful support staff around them that have worked tirelessly to get their teams to this point. Tús maith leath na hoibre.”

The outstanding 11 athletes across Para equestrian, Para triathlon and Para rowing were confirmed beforehand.

Here is Team Ireland, in full, for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:

Para Table Tennis (1)

Colin Judge

Para Swimming (6)

The Paralympic swimming team. Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Deaten Registe

Dearbhaile Brady

Ellen Keane

Róisín Ní Riain

Nicole Turner

Barry McClements

Para Athletics (5)

Orla Comerford

Greta Streimikyte

Mary Fitzgerald

Shauna Bocquet

Aaron Shorten

The athletics team. Harry Murphy / SPORTSFILE Harry Murphy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Para Cycling (10 – 6 + 4 guides)

Katie-George Dunlevy

Josephine Healion

Martin Gordon

Ronan Grimes

Richael Timothy

Damien Vereker

Eve McCrystal (guide)

Mitchell McLaughlin (guide)

Eoin Mullen (guide)

Linda Kelly (guide)

Para Powerlifting (1)

Britney Arendse

Britney Arendse. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Para Archery (1)

Kerrie Leonard

Equestrian (4)

Kate Kerr Horan

Jessica McKenna

Michael Murphy

Sarah Slattery

Para Triathlon (5 – 3 + 2 guides)

Cassie Cava

Chloe MacCombe

Judith MacCombe

Catherine Sands (guide)

Eimear Nicolls (guide)

Para Rowing (2)