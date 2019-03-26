This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia

Hand out your own ratings too, as Ireland add a fine performance to a crucial win at the Aviva Stadium.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 9:57 PM
42 minutes ago 12,209 Views 48 Comments
https://the42.ie/4562282

Darren Randolph

7Our Rating

 

What is becoming the customary Randolph performance: having had nothing to do for large tranches of the game, he came to Ireland’s rescue with the save from Valerian Gvilla in first-half stoppage time. Helped the stewards clear some tennis balls too, the lovely bloke that he is.

6

Seamus Coleman

6Our Rating

 

No repeat of his goalscoring heroics from this game in the last campaign, in which his mazy run into the net led to the only goal. Coleman was defensively solid and offered a threat going forward, an early first-half cross narrowly evading McClean’s head at the front-post.

6

Shane Duffy

6Our Rating

 

He should be given an assist for leaning on the Georgia wall to allow more space for Hourihane’s free-kick to find the net. That is the only assist he was likely to get, as his use of the ball was largely poor. Customarily excellent when Georgia had the ball, mind.

6

Richard Keogh

7Our Rating

 

Another assured performance from Keogh, made more impressive by the fact he played with a broken hand.

6

Enda Stevens

6Our Rating

 

While he is excelling for Sheffield United as a left wing-back, he has failed to grasp his opportunity as an orthodox left-back over the last couple of days,and was notably tentative tonight. With Matt Doherty’s absence conspicuous, Stevens may be a fall-guy come June.

6

Glenn Whelan

8Our Rating

What was your favourite Whelan moment? The goal-line clearance? The drag-back? Ours was his firing a tennis ball back into the crowd when celebrating Hourihane’s free-kick. Whelan was the rock upon which McCarthy founded the biggest difference to the dreary days of 2018: his intelligent work at the base of the midfield making him the conscience of the Irish operation, allowing Hendrick and Hourihane indulge themselves in the adolescent thrill of sustained attacks. Glenn Whelan: the retirement we didn’t realise we couldn't afford.

6

Conor Hourihane

8Our Rating

A couple of performances to firmly establish himself in McCarthy’s first choice XI, although tired badly in the final stages of the second half. Having elected not to pick out Robbie Brady, Hourihane really should have finished the chance that fell his way in the first-half, thanks to Jeff Hendrick’s tenacity. But hey, if you can score free-kicks like that...

6

Jeff Hendrick

7Our Rating

In the 52nd minute of this game, Shane Duffy knocked a hopeful ball on top of the striker’s head, a scene with which we are deadingly familiar with. This came with a twist, however. By the time the ball skidded off McGoldrick’s head, Hendrick had sprinted beyond him. Hendrick has evidently been attentive to McCarthy’s demands that he attack with more conviction, and it led to one of his most tenacious and central performances in yonks.

6

Robbie Brady

6Our Rating

 

Decent performance by Brady, in which he was frequently sloppy on the ball but occasionally superb: see that pass for Enda Stevens that resulted in Hedrick’s goal being chalked off for offside. Hourihane’s quality on set pieces means that Brady loses that niche in tight selection calls in the future, and he needs regular game time with Burnley from now to the end of the season to guarantee a starting spot in June.

6

David McGoldrick

8Our Rating

Only middle-aged divorcees with a Sky TV subscription were consigned to the lonely, late-night exploration of channels more often than the Irish striker last year, so David McGoldrick’s finding midfielders and forwards around him tonight made for a welcome change. He dropped deep and linked play well, but also offered a threat peeling off in behind, most notably in winning the free-kick from which Hourihane scored. He led the line well in the second-half well, although lacked a slight degree of pace to punish the Georgians. He has one heck of a work ethic and left to a stadium-wide ovation.

6

James McClean

6Our Rating

 

McClean hurtled about the pitch as usual helping to set the tempo for Ireland’s higher-octane start. Lacked the quality to beat his full-back consistently, however, and his crossing was generally poor. His defending and tracking-back, however, could not be faulted.

6

Aiden O'Brien

Offered some badly needed energy in the final 15 minutes as a replacement for Brady. 

6

Matt Doherty

Not on long enough to be rated, coming on for an exhausted McGoldrick. 

6

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer parks the bus like Mourinho - Van Gaal
    Solskjaer parks the bus like Mourinho - Van Gaal
    19-year-old Wales international signs long-term Manchester City deal
    'I definitely heard it... It's not acceptable' - England to report alleged racist abuse aimed at Rose
    FAI
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    Seven in 10 people don't support John Delaney's continued involvement with the FAI
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    LEINSTER
    'If teams kick there, I'm confident enough to go up and get it'
    'If teams kick there, I'm confident enough to go up and get it'
    Toner's absence adds another layer to Leinster's selection debate for Ulster
    'I'm sure there are lots of people who would love to do this. I feel very privileged'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie