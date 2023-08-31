Meet the 33: Record number of Irish players set for new AFLW season

A RECORD NUMBER of 33 Irish players are set to feature in the the new Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season, which gets underway tomorrow.

Melbourne and Collingwood go head-to-head in the opener at Ikon Park [10.20am Irish time]. Dublin great Sinéad Goldrick and Armagh sister act Blaithin and Aimee Mackin play for reigning champions Melbourne, while Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan of Mayo and Cavan respectively are with the Pies.

The 33 Irish players hail from 17 different counties and are spread across 14 of the 18 AFLW clubs. Fremantle and Sydney Swans are well represented with four Irish players apiece, while there’s three on the books of several others.

Fourteen are preparing for their first campaign, including Aishling Moloney and Aimee Mackin.

A 10-week home-and-away competition lies ahead, with four weeks of finals thereafter to conclude season number eight.

Here’s a run through the Irish players:

Adelaide Crows

Yvonne Bonner (Donegal)

The 36-year-old is set for her second coming in the AFLW, drafted by Adelaide having previously spent two seasons at Greater Western Sydney Giants. Bonner, who was a powerful forward for Donegal through the years, welcomed daughter Bríd during her hiatus.

Niamh Kelly (Mayo)

Ready for her fifth season and expected to be available from the off after a recent concussion. This is the speedster’s second campaign at Adelaide, having previously represented West Coast Eagles alongside her sister Grace.

Brisbane Lions

Jennifer Dunne (Dublin)

A fresh arrival after her fourth All-Ireland title win with Dublin. Among the frontrunners for 2023 Footballer of the Year, Dunne is a powerful athlete who should make her impact felt in the oval ball game.

Alamy Stock Photo Orla O'Dwyer is one of the biggest Irish names. Alamy Stock Photo

Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

One of just four Irish AFLW Premiers, O’Dwyer has been a revelation at Brisbane since her debut campaign of 2020. An accomplished dual star on home soil, she’s one of the big success stories and etched her name into history as the first Irishwoman named in the All-Australian team.

Carlton

Dayna Finn (Mayo)

An Irish international basketball star, Finn is set for her debut season of AFLW. She has excelled for the Mayo footballers through the years too, and has a real athletic presence.

Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois)

A huge talent for Laois in recent years, and helped them to All-Ireland intermediate glory in 2022. A sharpshooter with speed to burn, it will be interesting to track her progress.

Collingwood

Sarah Rowe (Mayo)

The Mayo multi-sport star has played 43 games for the Pies through her six seasons in the league. A talented Gaelic football and soccer player, Rowe spent a few months focusing on the latter recently between Melbourne Victory and Bohemians.

Aishling Sheridan (Cavan)

Represented the Breffni county through the off-season and will be hoping for another big campaign after a knee injury hampered her last year. Signed in 2020.

Alamy Stock Photo Rowe and Sheridan have been playing together for years. Alamy Stock Photo

Essendon

Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh)

The former Fermanagh ladies football captain started her AFLW career at Carlton in 2019 and returned to the league last season after some time away and excelling in the second-tier VFLW.

Fremantle

Joanne Cregg (Roscommon)

Selected in the draft last April alongside Bonner and Cara McCrossan. A doctor by profession, Cregg relocated to Perth last year and starred for Subiaco in the WAFL. She’s set to debut this weekend.

Orlagh Lally (Meath)

A two-time All-Ireland winner with the Royal county, and another powerful, athletic midfielder who featured seven times for Freo in her debut season of 2022.

Amy Mulholland (Armagh)

Emigrated to Australia and took the sport up as a hobby. Picked in the 2022 draft, played eight matches, and booted her first senior goal for her new club last season. A stunning rise.

Áine Tighe (Leitrim)

Torrid start to her AFLW career with two seasons scuppered by knee injuries, but the Leitrim sharpshooter really has made her impact felt since taking to the big stage.

Geelong

Rachel Kearns (Mayo)

Another multi-sport star from Mayo, Kearns joined Geelong in 2021. Her journey has been up and down, with injury playing a factor. She has excelled at inter-county football, soccer and boxing.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Aishling Moloney will be one to watch. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

Highly-sought after by AFLW clubs for so long, Moloney is one of the best women’s footballers in the country. An athletic, rangy forward, she has had huge success with Tipp and is backed for a big breakthrough in Oz.

Anna Rose Kennedy (Tipperary)

A Premier county team-mate of Moloney’s, they should link up well for the Cats. Captained DCU to O’Connor Cup glory earlier this year and caught the eye for a contract.

Gold Coast Suns

Clara Fitzpatrick (Down)

Was a key defender for St Kilda across two spells, separated by the Covid-19 pandemic and an ACL injury. An experienced player who has excelled for her county, she took up the oval ball after relocating to Australia some years back.

Cara McCrossan (Tyrone)

Similarly moved to Melbourne and years later, caught the eye with Casey Demons in the VFLW. Has developed incredibly, and was picked up in this year’s draft.

Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)

A big move for the 2022 Footballer of the Year and Donegal captain. A three-time cruciate victim, McLaughlin played soccer for Ireland at U17 and U19 and had stints at Newcastle and Sunderland.

Hawthorn

Aileen Gilroy (Mayo)

Has established herself as a standout Irish player in recent seasons, first at North Melbourne and then at Hawthorn. Teak tough and also a former underage Irish international.

Alamy Stock Photo Gilroy previously played for North Melbourne. Alamy Stock Photo

Áine McDonagh (Galway)

Played seven games and kicked four goals in her debut season last year. A talented basketball and Gaelic football player, who will hope her AFLW progression stays on an upward curve.

Melbourne

Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin)

Has long secured legendary status in Gaelic football, and is now getting there at Melbourne too. Reigning Premier, and the first Irishwoman to win an AFLW crown and All-Ireland. Missed Dublin’s latest as she stayed in Australia.

Blaithin Mackin (Armagh)

Leading light for Armagh through the years, Mackin will be looking to build on a memorable first season at Melbourne in which they reigned supreme and she played 10 games.

Aimee Mackin (Armagh)

Her sister has been another long-term target for AFLW clubs, with the Dees winning the race. All eyes will be on one of the country’s top Gaelic football talents through this new challenge.

North Melbourne

Ailish Considine (Clare)

Formerly won the Premiership with Adelaide Crows, but departed in December. A hamstring injury derailed her, but she’s fully-fit once more and replaces Vikki Wall at North Melbourne, who has decided to pursue Rugby Sevens.

Niamh Martin (Tipperary)

Had some good days with Tipp through the years and has made a good impression early on at North. A speedster coming in under the radar; one to keep an eye on.

Erika O’Shea (Cork)

Cork star made a smooth transition to AFLW last season, playing every game until a freak eye injury cut her campaign short.

Alamy Stock Photo Erika O'Shea. Alamy Stock Photo

St Kilda

Grace Kelly (Mayo)

Made the switch from West Coast to St Kilda last season but is yet to feature, owing to injury struggles. A strong, dynamic forward who should light it up on her return.

Sydney Swans

Jennifer Higgins (Roscommon)

Long-serving, experienced Roscommon player who should bring a lot to a relatively new club. A leader and workhorse.

Tanya Kennedy (Donegal)

Similar to so many others, Kennedy moved to Australia years ago in a non-sporting capacity. Irish AFL player-turned-coach Colin O’Riordan got her on board via her Gaelic football club, Clan Na Gael. Made a sensational Donegal return this year.

Paris McCarthy (Kerry)

Kerry footballer and excellent basketball player, having previously been on scholarship at East Tennessee State in America. Throwing her lot in with a new sport.

Julie O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Played alongside McCarthy in the Kingdom’s 2022 All-Ireland final defeat, but wasn’t involved in this summer’s championship. A defender back home.

West Coast Eagles

Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary)

Another big Irish success story. Started out at Western Bulldogs and became the first Irishwoman to switch clubs when she joined West Coast. Has 33 competitive games under her belt and is a key player and big leader for the Perth side.