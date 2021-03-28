BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 28 March 2021
Advertisement

Here are the Irish players involved as 2021 AFLW finals to begin next weekend

The regular season concluded today.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 28 Mar 2021, 4:04 PM
7 minutes ago 129 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5394406
Sarah Rowe and Aisling Sheridan will be in action for Collingwood (file photo).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Sarah Rowe and Aisling Sheridan will be in action for Collingwood (file photo).
Sarah Rowe and Aisling Sheridan will be in action for Collingwood (file photo).
Image: AAP/PA Images

THERE WILL BE plenty Irish interest in this year’s AFLW finals after the fixtures for the opening knockout games were revealed today.

The final set of fixtures in the regular series took place this weekend with the completion of the Round 9 fixtures today.

The Adelaide Crows and the Brisbane Lions have both booked spots in the preliminary finals on the weekend of 10-11 April. Clare’s Ailish Considine is part of the Crows squad while Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer is involved with the Lions, impressing in their 38-36 loss yesterday to the Melbourne Demons.

They will wait to discover the identity of their opponents with the winners set to emerge from next weekend’s elimination finals.

Melbourne, who have Dublin All-Ireland winners in Lauren Magee, Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy in their setup, will take on Fremantle next Saturday. Magee was the only one to feature in the success over Brisbane yesterday with Goldrick ruled out for the season after tearing a hamstring last week.

Collingwood will have Mayo’s Sarah Rowe and Cavan’s Aisling Sheridan, who both played today in their 31-17 loss to the Crows, available as they get set to take on North Melbourne, who will have Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy flying the Irish flag.

Here’s the full set of fixtures for the upcoming finals.

2021 AFLW Finals

Saturday 3 April – Elimination Finals

  • Melbourne v Fremantle
  • Collingwood v North Melbourne

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Weekend 10/11 April – Preliminary Finals

  • Adelaide v Melbourne/Fremantle 
  • Brisbane v Collingwood /North Melbourne

Weekend 17/18 April – AFLW Grand Final

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie