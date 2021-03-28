Here are the Irish players involved as 2021 AFLW finals to begin next weekend

Sarah Rowe and Aisling Sheridan will be in action for Collingwood (file photo).

THERE WILL BE plenty Irish interest in this year’s AFLW finals after the fixtures for the opening knockout games were revealed today.

The final set of fixtures in the regular series took place this weekend with the completion of the Round 9 fixtures today.

The Adelaide Crows and the Brisbane Lions have both booked spots in the preliminary finals on the weekend of 10-11 April. Clare’s Ailish Considine is part of the Crows squad while Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer is involved with the Lions, impressing in their 38-36 loss yesterday to the Melbourne Demons.

They will wait to discover the identity of their opponents with the winners set to emerge from next weekend’s elimination finals.

Melbourne, who have Dublin All-Ireland winners in Lauren Magee, Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy in their setup, will take on Fremantle next Saturday. Magee was the only one to feature in the success over Brisbane yesterday with Goldrick ruled out for the season after tearing a hamstring last week.

Collingwood will have Mayo’s Sarah Rowe and Cavan’s Aisling Sheridan, who both played today in their 31-17 loss to the Crows, available as they get set to take on North Melbourne, who will have Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy flying the Irish flag.

Here’s the full set of fixtures for the upcoming finals.

2021 AFLW Finals

Saturday 3 April – Elimination Finals

Melbourne v Fremantle

Collingwood v North Melbourne

Weekend 10/11 April – Preliminary Finals

Adelaide v Melbourne/Fremantle

Brisbane v Collingwood /North Melbourne

Weekend 17/18 April – AFLW Grand Final

