Callum Robinson can't stop scoring with sixth goal in six league games

IRELAND’S CALLUM ROBINSON made it six goals in his last six Championship games as he spearheaded Cardiff’s 2-1 win over Derby in the Welsh capital.

Robinson continued his red-hot form ahead of March’s Nations League relegation play-off as he finally broke the deadlock in a dour relegation battle in the 62nd minute.

Robinson beat Jacob Widell Zetterstrom in the Derby goal with his second touch after the keeper had saved his first flick on from Joe Ralls’ cross, and then a minute later, turned provider for Anwar El Ghazi who stroked home the second goal.

Earlier, Aaron Connolly saw his first-half penalty saved in Millwall’s 1-0 win at Luton Town.

In League One, CJ Hamilton scored the game’s opening goal as Blackpool registered their first league victory since 14 December with a 3-1 win at Exeter.

Dubliner Millenic Alli scored the hosts’ only goal eight minutes from time — his fifth goal in his last six league starts.

Elsewhere in League One, James Collins came off the bench to score his first goal Lincoln City goal since his move from Derby County.

Collins’ goal seven minutes from time wrapped up a 5-1 win over Peterborough.

– Additional reporting by Press Association