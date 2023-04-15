Molumby and Manning the match-winners for West Brom and Swansea

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Jayson Molumby was the hero as Wet Brom their play-off hopes alive as they came from behind to edge a fiery Midlands derby and defeat Stoke 2-1.

Jacob Brown handed the hosts the lead when he headed home an accurate Morgan Fox cross on the half-hour mark.

However, the Potters’ first-half momentum was stunted with Ben Wilmot and Baggies’ forward Daryl Dike both stretchered off the field from separate incidents.

Carlos Corberan’s visitors emerged for the second period with the wind in their sails, with Waterford man Molumby levelling shortly before the hour mark.

And the Ireland international completed the turnaround with his second strike, securing West Brom a first away victory in eight matches on their travels.

Another Irishman was the match-winner Ryan Manning gave the Swansea fans a likely parting present with a 69th-minute winner against relegation-battling Huddersfield at the

The Republic of Ireland international wing-back has turned down a contract extension and is set to leave in the summer, but the 26-year-old showed he remains an important member of the Swans squad in the 1-0 victory over Town.

His fifth goal of the season earned Swansea a fourth win in five games and also got the crowd singing ‘we want you to stay’ to mark their appreciation.

In League One, former Bohemians striker Promise Omochere found the target in Fleetwood Town’s 5-2 win at 10-man Accrington Stanley. The 22-year-old Dubliner put Fleetwood 3-0 up after Liam Coyle was sent off for the hosts.

Former Ireland forward David McGoldrick also struck for Derby in a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers.