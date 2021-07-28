'Hopefully it gives the young girls coming up real hope' - Irish quartet delighted with bronze

Ireland have their first medal in Tokyo after the women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty won bronze on Wednesday morning.

A powerful second-half surge saw the quartet become the first-ever Irish women to win an Olympic rowing medal, finishing behind the Australian and Dutch and just ahead of the British boat.

“We had a bit of a rocky start there, so we definitely didn’t make it easy on ourselves,” Eimear Lambe told RTÉ post-race.

“We just didn’t give up really.

“I feel like everyone else’s strategy was to put as much distance between us at the start as they could, which they did. We know we’re a very aerobic crew, the second K would usually be our strongest point. Even though we were down, we knew to back ourselves and trust it.”

“It’s a bit surreal,” said Emily Hegarty when asked about becoming the first Irish female rowers to win Olympic medals.

“It’s something for the future and hopefully it will be the first of many and will give the young girls coming up now real hope. It is completely possible. If we can do it, anyone can.”