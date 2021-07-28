Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

'Hopefully it gives the young girls coming up real hope' - Irish quartet delighted with bronze

Ireland have their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics as Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty secured third on Wednesday morning.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 3:41 AM
21 minutes ago 145 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5507740
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ireland have their first medal in Tokyo after the women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty won bronze on Wednesday morning. 

A powerful second-half surge saw the quartet become the first-ever Irish women to win an Olympic rowing medal, finishing behind the Australian and Dutch and just ahead of the British boat. 

“We had a bit of a rocky start there, so we definitely didn’t make it easy on ourselves,” Eimear Lambe told RTÉ post-race.

“We just didn’t give up really.

“I feel like everyone else’s strategy was to put as much distance between us at the start as they could, which they did. We know we’re a very aerobic crew, the second K would usually be our strongest point. Even though we were down, we knew to back ourselves and trust it.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 

“It’s a bit surreal,” said Emily Hegarty when asked about becoming the first Irish female rowers to win Olympic medals.

“It’s something for the future and hopefully it will be the first of many and will give the young girls coming up now real hope. It is completely possible. If we can do it, anyone can.”

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie