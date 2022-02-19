Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 19 February 2022
Two new Irish records set on World Indoor Tour

Georgie Hartigan and Sarah Healy had a day to remember in Birmingham.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,680 Views 1 Comment
Middle-distance queens: File pics of Georgie Hartigan (left) and Sarah Healy.
Image: Inpho Sports.
Image: Inpho Sports.

TWO NATIONAL RECORDS have been set on the World Indoor Tour.

Georgie Hartigan and Sarah Healy etched their names into the record books at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham.

Hartigan delivered a National 1,000m record with a time of 2:40.01 after finishing her race in seventh position.

The Dundrum South Dublin AC star takes the mark from Nadia Power, who set the previous record of 2:41.29 back in 2020.

Isabelle Boffey of Great Britain won the race outright in 2:38.25, while Germany’s Katharina Trost took bronze.

Healy, meanwhile, clocked a new U23 record, after finishing second in the 1,500m in 4:06.95. Dawit Seyaum of Ethiopia and Australia’s Linden Hall were first and third respectively.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympian shaved four seconds off her own record, set last week in the wake of her 21st birthday, and her new time is the second-fastest ever by an Irishwoman, after Ciara Mageean.

The UCD AC athlete has shown incredible consistency this indoor season, posting 4:10.83 in Marseille last week and 4.11.00 in Ostrava earlier in the month.

She will be back in action on Irish soil at the 2022 Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on 26 and 27 February.

Elsewhere in Birmingham today, Andrew Coscoran finished ninth in his 1500m (3:41.46), Sarah Lavin was fifth in the 60m Hurdles (8.15), and Molly Scott crossed the line sixth in the 60m (7.33).

Emma Duffy
