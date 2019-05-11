This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish sprint relay team again show all their potential in Yokohama

The quartet of Ciara Neville, Patience Jumbo Gula, Rhasidat Adeleke and Gina Akpe Moses produced another brilliant performance today.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 May 2019, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 3,163 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4630059
Ireland's Ciara Neville.
Image: Sportsfile
Ireland's Ciara Neville.
Ireland's Ciara Neville.
Image: Sportsfile

THE IRISH WOMEN’S sprint relay team agonisingly missed out on a place in Sunday’s IAAF World Relays 4x100m final, but their impressive performance in Japan this morning augurs well for Tokyo 2020 qualification.

The quartet of Ciara Neville, Patience Jumbo Gula, Rhasidat Adeleke and Gina Akpe Moses clocked a season’s best time of 44.02 to finish in sixth place in their third heat at the Yokohama International Stadium.

With the top two from each heat, in addition to two fastest qualifiers, progressing to Sunday’s final, the Irish team fell just short of advancing through, but again this was an invaluable learning experience for the young squad, which also included Lauren Roy and Niamh Whelan. 

Neville, Jumbo Gula, Adeleke and Akpe Moses were part of the U20 team that won a sensational silver medal at the IAAF World U20 Championships last July, while Neville [18] and Apke Moses [20] were also part of the senior team that broke the national Irish record at last summer’s European Championships. 

Screen Shot 2019-05-11 at 15.23.33 Source: IAAF

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie