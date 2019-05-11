Irish sprint relay team again show all their potential in Yokohama

THE IRISH WOMEN’S sprint relay team agonisingly missed out on a place in Sunday’s IAAF World Relays 4x100m final, but their impressive performance in Japan this morning augurs well for Tokyo 2020 qualification.

The quartet of Ciara Neville, Patience Jumbo Gula, Rhasidat Adeleke and Gina Akpe Moses clocked a season’s best time of 44.02 to finish in sixth place in their third heat at the Yokohama International Stadium.

With the top two from each heat, in addition to two fastest qualifiers, progressing to Sunday’s final, the Irish team fell just short of advancing through, but again this was an invaluable learning experience for the young squad, which also included Lauren Roy and Niamh Whelan.

Neville, Jumbo Gula, Adeleke and Akpe Moses were part of the U20 team that won a sensational silver medal at the IAAF World U20 Championships last July, while Neville [18] and Apke Moses [20] were also part of the senior team that broke the national Irish record at last summer’s European Championships.

Source: IAAF

