Dublin: 19°C Friday 12 August 2022
Three Irish rowing wins seal final places, while illness forces withdrawals

Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde had to withdraw from their Women’s Double Sculls event this morning

By The42 Team Friday 12 Aug 2022, 10:17 AM
Yesterday's rowing action.
Image: Rowing Ireland
Image: Rowing Ireland

IT WAS A successful morning for Irish rowers at this morning’s European Championships in Munich. 

Three Irish victories sealed places in tomorrow’s finals. 

Aoife Casey won her Women’s Single Sculls Heat 1 to advance into the A final, seeing off competition from Italy’s Stefania Buttignon. Casey’s time of 8:15.73 was 4.05 seconds better than Buttignon’s.

Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty finished first in the Women’s Pair Repechage 1 with a time of 7:40.28, 4.35 seconds ahead of Greece. 

Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen then sealed places in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls A final. The duo narrowly defeated Switzerland, finishing on 7:39.15 which was 0.03 seconds ahead of the second-placed Swiss. 

Due to illness, Women’s Double duo Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde had to withdraw from their Women’s Double Sculls event this morning. For the same reasons, the Women’s Eight also withdrew from their event.

The42 Team

