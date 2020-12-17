Irish men's sevens team learn details of Olympic qualifiers

THE IRISH MEN’S Rugby Sevens team have learned the dates and venue for their repechage tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The tournament will take place at the Stade Louis II in Monaco from 19-20 June 2021, with Ireland one of 12 teams vying for the final spot at the delayed Olympic Games.

Anthony Eddy’s Ireland will contest the Men’s tournament alongside Brazil, Chile, China, France, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Mexico, Samoa, Tonga, Uganda and Zimbabwe, with fellow World Sevens Series members France and Samoa likely the most challenging opposition for Ireland.

Rugby Sevens was first introduced to the Rio Olympics, with neither the Irish men’s nor women’s sides qualifying.