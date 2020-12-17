BE PART OF THE TEAM

Irish men's sevens team learn details of Olympic qualifiers

Anthony Eddy’s side are among 12 nations vying for the last remaining spot in Tokyo.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 10:52 AM
The Irish mens's sevens side.
Image: World Rugby/Mike Lee/INPHO
Image: World Rugby/Mike Lee/INPHO

THE IRISH MEN’S Rugby Sevens team have learned the dates and venue for their  repechage tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games. 

The tournament will take place at the Stade Louis II in Monaco from 19-20 June 2021, with Ireland one of 12 teams vying for the final spot at the delayed Olympic Games. 

Anthony Eddy’s Ireland will contest the Men’s tournament alongside Brazil, Chile, China, France, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Mexico, Samoa, Tonga, Uganda and Zimbabwe, with fellow World Sevens Series members France and Samoa likely the most challenging opposition for Ireland. 

Rugby Sevens was first introduced to the Rio Olympics, with neither the Irish men’s nor women’s sides qualifying. 

