Tuesday 14 September 2021
Six academy players included in new-look Irish men's sevens squad

Two members of the U20s squad are included.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 11:58 AM
File photo of the Irish Sevens squad at the Tokyo Olympics.
SIX ACADEMY PLAYERS have been drafted into the latest Irish men’s sevens squad, with just three Olympians retained in a new-look squad for the upcoming World Series action in Vancouver and Edmonton. 

The IRFU say coach Anthony Eddy is using this opportunity to explore the depth of his squad, with just Bryan Mollen, Mark Roche and Gavin Mullin retained from the disappointing outing at the Tokyo Games. 

The new faces include two players from the Irish U20s’ squad: Shane Jennings and Chris Cosgrave. 

Great Britain and invitational sides Hong Kong and Jamaica in Pool B in Vancouver across 18 and 19 September. 

“The Canada tournaments provide a great opportunity for some players to put their hand up for future tournaments and the 2022 Series”, said Anthony Eddy. “We have a some experience in the group and also players new to the World Series, so I am keen to see how some of the new players perform in this environment.”

Ireland will open their Canada Sevens campaign against Hong Kong on Saturday 18 September (5.44pm Irish time), before going head-to-head with Jamaica (8.55pm Irish time) and Great Britain (12.28am Irish time) later in the day.

The Vancouver tournament will be followed by a second Canada Sevens event in Edmonton the following weekend, on 25 and 26 September. The two rounds in Canada form the 2021 Series, with the Series title awarded in Edmonton.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (Canada Sevens, Vancouver and Edmonton)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Chris Cosgrave (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Seán Cribbin (Suttonians)
Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
Sean Kearns (Irish Sevens)
Ed Kelly (Dublin University)
Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)(Captain)
Ben Moxham (Ballymena/Ulster)
Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)
Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)
Mark Roche (Lansdowne)
Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

