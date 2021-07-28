Irish sailing pair slip down rankings but remain well in contention for medal race

IRELAND’S SAILING PAIR Martin Dickson and Sean Waddilove lie 11th place in the overall standings at the end of the fourth race of the men’s 49er class.

There are another eight races on the schedule, at the end of which the top 10 will progress to the medal race.

The Dublin duo won yesterday’s starting race, and faced a gruelling three-race day today with the second race delayed owing to yesterday’s inclement weather condition.

They finished in twelfth place in that second race, which was followed by an eleventh-place finish in the third race and thirteenth in the fourth race.

The Team GB pair of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, whom Ireland pipped to victory in the opening race, lead the overall standings, with Spain in second and Australia third.

There are another two races on the schedule for tomorrow.