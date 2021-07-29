Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 29 July 2021
Irish sailors Dickson and Waddilove move up the standings in Tokyo

The Irish pair moved to seventh overall after Thursday’s racing.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,072 Views 2 Comments
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO

IRISH 49ER PAIR Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove moved to 7th overall in the class after finishing second in race five and sixth in race six.

Now at the midway point, the results put the duo in a strong position to make the medal race. The top 10 will progress to Monday’s final. 

The Irish sailors enjoyed a dream debut in Tokyo when they won their opening race but fell to 11th overall after races two, three and four. 

Sunny conditions in Enoshima proved ideal for the Team Ireland sailors.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” said Waddilove afterwards. 

“We had a pretty average day yesterday, but we learned from our mistakes and we were really nicely set up today so that made our life a lot easier. At the halfway point, we’re still ready to go. One race at a time – and still keep picking off the places.

“We had quite steady conditions, maybe medium winds and not too wavy. First race was just about going fast and keeping yourself clear out of other boats, not making too many mistakes and that was really it – just keep it simple around the racecourse. Really nice conditions here – I don’t think you can get much better.”

Dickson added: “I think what we’ve been doing up to now has been working, so we’re going to keep everything the same as we always sail, keep going and tick off the places as Sean said.”

