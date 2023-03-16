Kerry, Roscommon and Dublin stars make move to AFLW

STAR PLAYERS FROM Kerry, Roscommon and Dublin have all signed deals with clubs in the AFLW ahead of the new season.

The Sydney Swans has announced three new Irish signings, as Kerry LGFA duo Paris McCarthy and Julie O’Sullivan have joined the side along with Roscommon’s Jennifer Higgins. The three players have linked up with the club as elite cross-code athletes.

The Brisbane Lions have also signed Dublin footballer Jennifer Dunne as a rookie for the 2023 and 2024 AFLW seasons.

Higgins is a long serving star for Roscommon, clocking up over 130 appearances for her county. She has also represented Ireland at an underage level in basketball. The Roscommon Herald reports that Higgins is due to Australia with her husband and former Roscommon senior footballer, Cathal Shine, for the start of pre-season in June.

Advertisement

McCarthy, who is 19, featured for Kerry in the 2022 All-Ireland final where they lost out to back-to-back champions Meath. She has played Division One Basketball for East Tennessee State University on a full scholarship, and has represented Ireland throughout her development years.

We've signed three promising Irish talents in Paris McCarthy, Jennifer Higgins, and Julie O'Sullivan ☘️



📝 READ MORE: https://t.co/k6iOTeLKmR



This news was brought to you by @ELMO_Software, the club's official list and recruiting partner. pic.twitter.com/htc4AZGZc0 — Sydney Swans AFLW (@SydneySwansAFLW) March 15, 2023

“I am really looking forward to joining the Sydney Swans. I’ve felt really attached the club since my first encounter and it means a lot to me to get this opportunity,” McCarthy told the Sydney Swans website.

“I am really excited to learn everything I can about the game, and hope to bring my enthusiasm, professionalism, and everything I have to the Swans this season.”

Meanwhile, three-time All-Ireland winner Dunne becomes the fifth Irish player on Brisbane’s list across the AFL and AFLW, joining teammate Orla O’Dwyer, along with Darragh Joyce, Conor Mckenna and James Madden on the men’s team.

“Having the opportunity to join a team, train and live in a professional environment is something that really excites me,” she told the club website.

“I am looking forward to working with the coaches and teammates, developing my AFLW skills and hopefully contributing to the overall success of the Brisbane Lions this coming season.”

It's a Jen Dunne deal 🔒 Another Irishwoman is booking her ticket to Brisbane for 2023 & 2024 🦁https://t.co/45sTzuGSk7 — Brisbane Lions AFLW (@lionsaflw) March 14, 2023

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.