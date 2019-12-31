This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Open thread: What are you most looking forward to in the 2020 sporting year?

There will be an Olympics, there might be a Euros, and loads more on either side of the summer.

By The42 Team Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 7:20 AM
44 minutes ago 225 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4935686
Róisín Upton celebrates the Irish women's hockey team's qualification for Tokyo 2020 (left); an Irish and Swiss fan embrace before a Euro 2020 qualifier (top right) and Andy Farrell orders his charges (bottom right).
Image: INPHO
Róisín Upton celebrates the Irish women's hockey team's qualification for Tokyo 2020 (left); an Irish and Swiss fan embrace before a Euro 2020 qualifier (top right) and Andy Farrell orders his charges (bottom right).
Róisín Upton celebrates the Irish women's hockey team's qualification for Tokyo 2020 (left); an Irish and Swiss fan embrace before a Euro 2020 qualifier (top right) and Andy Farrell orders his charges (bottom right).
Image: INPHO

IRISH SPORT HAS been on quite the run over the last couple of years, but 2020 could conceivably top the lot.

There will be an Olympics — we know that much. We don’t yet know who will represent Ireland in Tokyo across the myriad of sports, but the form of Irish rowers, a promising 2019 for the boxers, and the emergence of genuine international-class talent in various other pursuits would suggest — tentatively, for now — that it could transpire to be a special summer for sport on this island.

Add to those summer festivities the fact that there may yet be Irish involvement at the Euros, including a couple of home games for Mick McCarthy’s men should they navigate a difficult-looking, two-game playoff run — and the year looks to be the most tantalising since, well, 2016, anyway. Even if they don’t get there, autumn will see Stephen Kenny rise to the helm — a new dawn for the national setup and, in the eyes of many Irish football fans, hope on the horizon regardless of the sport currently entrenched in off-field disgrace.

At home, can anyone challenge Dundalk? Shamrock Rovers will hope their FAI Cup victory this year can springboard them towards league success, while Bohs will seek to build upon their impressive 2019 resurgence.

There is also the beginning of a new era in Irish rugby, where Andy Farrell will seek to point his ship back on course having taken the wheel from Joe Schmidt ahead of the Six Nations, which rolls around again in February. The Irish provinces, too, will look to have their say both in the Pro14 and in Europe.

And after some of the greatest horseplay of all time last April, can Tiger Roll do the unthinkable and become the first-ever horse to achieve a Grand National three-peat on his return to Aintree in just over four months’ time?

What are you most looking forward to in 2020?

Let us know in the comments section below.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie