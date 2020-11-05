BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 5 November 2020
James Collins and Jack Byrne earn call-ups in latest Irish squad

Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for games with England, Wales, and Bulgaria.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 1:08 PM
36 minutes ago 1,234 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5256048
James Collins in action for Ireland in a friendly against New Zealand last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
James Collins in action for Ireland in a friendly against New Zealand last year.
James Collins in action for Ireland in a friendly against New Zealand last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS named a 26-man squad for this month’s games with England, Wales, and Bulgaria. 

The headline inclusion is Luton Town striker James Collins, who is called up following a fine run of club form – netting five goals so far this season – along with yesterday’s announcement that David McGoldrick has retired from international football. 

It is Collins’ first call up under Kenny, with Sean Maguire missing out having been involved in the previous two squads.

Shamrock Rovers’ midfielder Jack Byrne is the sole League of Ireland representative, and will link up with the squad for the Nations League games with Wales and Bulgaria. 

Elsewhere, Seamus Coleman is included having missed the last camp through injury.

The full squad is: 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth). 
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).
Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).
Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Ireland play England in an international friendly at Wembley this day week, 12 November, followed by the closing Uefa Nations League games away to Wales on 15 November and at home to Bulgaria on 18 November. 

The squad will gather in London on Sunday ahead of the friendly against England.

