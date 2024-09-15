‘One in a million’ Kyprios wins Irish St Leger at the Curragh

AIDAN O’BRIEN was not ruling out a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Kyprios after the popular stayer took back his crown in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh.

The son of Galileo carried all before him in 2022, winning the Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp, but suffered a life-threatening injury the following spring and was beaten on his Irish Leger comeback and again on Champions Day at Ascot, albeit performing with credit given the circumstances.

The six-year-old has returned to his very best this season, however, regaining the Gold Cup and the Goodwood Cup, and it was no surprise he was the 2-5 favourite market leader to do the same in the final Classic of the year on home soil.

𝙏𝙃𝙀 best stayer in training 💪



𝑲𝒚𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒔 takes out the €600,000 Comer Group International Irish St. Leger for a second time. ⬛️⬜️🟥@coolmorestud | @Ballydoyle | @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/33ShkicpuT — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 15, 2024

After tracking his pacesetting stablemate The Euphrates for much of the one-mile-six-furlong contest, Kyprios was bustled into the lead at the top of the home straight as Ryan Moore looked to draw the finish out of Marco Botti’s Yorkshire Cup and Princess of Wales’s Stakes hero Giavellotto.

The latter was travelling ominously well in the hands of Oisin Murphy but was unable to reel in the hot favourite, who galloped on remorselessly to prevail by two and a quarter lengths.

The Willie Mullins-trained Vauban came from the rear of the field to throw down his challenge and split Kyprios and Giavellotto in second.

“He’s so special and we can see what he did there today,” O’Brien said.

“He’s a very, very special horse and every year he seems to be improving. That even looks to be his best again. Ryan said he won so easy.

“It’s a special place and a special race and these kind of horses are once in a lifetime.

“In the Ascot Gold Cup very few horses are able to get that far (two and a half miles), but this horse has serious class as well.

“He’s so genuine to get through what he did and still be the way he is and stay the way he does and relax the way he does. He’s one in a million.”

When asked if he could run again this year, O’Brien added: “I’m not sure, he doesn’t have to. The way we approach every race is that we see how he is and have a chat and then see if we go again.

“He looks very fresh there. He could run in an Arc, we knew that, at any time. It’s important to mind him, do the right thing for him, and let him tell us how he is and where he wants to go at that time of the year.

“There is only one Arc and he has a serious engine. He just doesn’t get tired, he keeps going.”

Meanwhile, Bradsell produced another blistering display to supplement last month’s Nunthorpe success with another Group One victory in the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes, also at the Curragh.

Having sat out the first half of the season before a comeback victory in Listed company at Deauville, Archie Watson’s speedball has quickly confirmed himself as the real deal in the five-furlong division.

Having won the Nunthorpe at York just over three weeks ago with something to spare, the four-year-old was sent off the 2-1 favourite to follow up and broke smartly to ensure he was right in the firing line from the off in the hands of Hollie Doyle.

After taking over the lead from fellow British raider Washington Heights racing inside the final two furlongs, Bradsell quickly drew clear of the chasing pack to win by a decisive length and a quarter.

George Boughey’s admirable mare Believing, runner-up in the Nunthorpe, got rolling late further across the track to again pick up second place.