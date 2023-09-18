Irishman could be set for rare Champions League start

IRISH DEFENDER Liam Scales looks set to feature in their opening Champions League group game against Feyenoord tomorrow.

The number of Irish players performing in the group stages of Europe’s elite club competition has been notoriously low in recent years.

But it’s been a whirlwind few months for the former Shamrock Rovers player, who appeared to be surplus to requirements under Ange Postecoglou and had a successful loan spell at Aberdeen last season.

However, Scales has impressed new boss Brendan Rodgers, who has shown faith in the Irishman amid a defensive crisis at the club, despite suggestions at the start of the campaign he could be set for a return to the Dons.

The 25-year-old has started each of the last three matches and helped Celtic keep clean sheets against St Johnstone, Rangers and Dundee, winning the player-of-the-match award in the Old Firm Derby, however, Tuesday night — should he play — will be Scales’ biggest test to date against the side that won last season’s Eredivisie title.

The former UCD player would be the first Irishman to appear in the Champions League since Matt Doherty played in the competition last season, with one start and one appearance off the bench for Spurs.

Before then, Caoimhin Kelleher was the last Irish representative in the group stages, last featuring in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw away at Danish outfit Midtjylland in December 2020.

Fellow defender Nat Phillips remains a doubt for Celtic despite training on the eve of the game.

The on-loan Liverpool defender saw his debut cut short on Saturday when he injured his ankle towards the end of the first half against Dundee.

Phillips was replaced by Gustaf Lagerbielke at half-time, although he was only scheduled to play an hour in his first appearance since his loan move.

Boss Brendan Rodgers said at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on Monday evening: “Nat has rolled his ankle so we will just have to see on that.

“But other than that pretty much the guys are fine, they are working their way up to fitness. Apart from that they are okay.”

Scales is Rodgers’ other recognised centre-back option with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki missing through injury.

Rodgers’ squad trained at Celtic Park before flying out to the Netherlands on Monday afternoon.

Additional reporting by Press Association