Ireland star Molumby wins West Brom player-of-the-season award

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Jayson Molumby has been voted player of the season by West Brom supporters.

It comes on the back of an impressive campaign for the 23-year-old, making 46 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

The Waterford native only signed for the club from Brighton at the end of last season on the back of a successful loan spell.

He has become a key player for Carlos Corberán’s side as well as for Stephen Kenny, having established himself as a regular in the Irish team, winning 19 caps to date.

Corberán previously revealed to reporters that Molumby missed training this week as a precaution due to a niggling groin issue.

The Baggies will be hoping to have the Irish midfielder fit for their final league game of the season away to Swansea on Monday.

West Brom still have an outside chance of promotion as they sit in eighth place — two points adrift of the play-off spots.

To prevent their season from ending next week, they must win the upcoming game and hope at least two other results go their way to secure an all-important top-six spot.

Molumby is not the only Irishman to have impressed at the Hawthorns this season — the club’s vice-captain Dara O’Shea played every minute of Championship action before an injury suffered on international duty ended his season prematurely.