Monday 6 December 2021
Irish star Scales delighted after goal on league debut for Celtic

The former Shamrock Rovers player had a swift impact after coming on as a substitute.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 6 Dec 2021, 12:41 PM
39 minutes ago 576 Views 1 Comment
FORMER SHAMROCK ROVERS player Liam Scales expressed delight after scoring just six minutes into his Celtic league debut on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Wicklow native replaced left-back Greg Taylor in the 75th minute and subsequently scored the third goal with a composed side-footed finish amid a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dundee United.

It was the UCD graduate’s fourth appearance in total for the Scottish club, having previously appeared twice in the Europa League and once in the League Cup, coming off the bench on each occasion.

Scales afterwards expressed delight with the swift impact he made at Tannadice Park.

“It’s unbelievable. It was just Roy-of-the-Rovers stuff. It fell to me, I was running at it full steam and I just had a go,” he told Celtic’s social media team.

“I was buzzing when it went in and couldn’t hold in my emotions.

“My phone is hopping. It’s probably going to take me the whole bus journey home to get through the messages. Everyone’s delighted for me, it’s the stuff of dreams.”

Asked whether he could now push on and secure a regular spot in the starting XI, Scales added: “I understand I have to be patient and once I have chances, I have to try to do well. I’m happy with how I did today and the chance I got.”

Paul Fennessy
