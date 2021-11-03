Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 3 November 2021
Irish striker Cillian Sheridan unlikely to play again this season

The 32-year-old was injured while playing for Scottish Premiership side Dundee against St Mirren.

Cillian Sheridan joined Dundee during the summer.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUNDEE MANAGER JAMES McPake has confirmed that Cillian Sheridan’s season is all but over after the striker ruptured his Achilles tendon.

The 32-year-old Irishman was stretchered off during last weekend’s win away to St Mirren and the full extent of the injury has now been confirmed.

McPake lamented the loss of a summer signing he felt was just starting to get up to speed.

He said: “It’s a really unfortunate one for Cillian. He had got himself to a level of fitness.

“I thought he was excellent at St Mirren last week, a real focal point, and stretched the game for us. It’s a nasty one.

“If he is coming back (before the end of the season), it’ll probably be at the end of the season. Our best wishes are with him.

“We’ll get him right and back because he’s a really good character to have about the place as well. It’s an unfortunate one.”

