Irish strikers Eoin Doyle and Daryl Murphy continue goalscoring form

A 77TH-MINUTE WINNER from Eoin Doyle away to Plymouth Argyle has kept Swindon Town two points clear at the top of League Two.

The Dubliner — who had scored in 11 consecutive games prior to Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Port Vale — resumed his goalscoring exploits in today’s 2-1 win at Home Park.

It was Doyle’s 16th goal in his last 13 outings, as the 31-year-old scored for the 24th time this season since making a loan move from Bradford City in August.

In League One, former Ireland striker Daryl Murphy scored for the seventh time in 10 games as Bolton Wanderers suffered a 4-3 home defeat to Burton Albion.

Ex-Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley helped Coventry City to continue their promotion push by scoring in a 4-1 win at Tranmere Rovers.

Another former Ireland U21 player, Callum Reilly, scored AFC Wimbledon’s goal in their 1-1 home draw with Southend United, while former Cork City winger Stephen Dooley grabbed the second goal as Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale ran out 2-1 winners away to Accrington Stanley.

