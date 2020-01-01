This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish strikers Eoin Doyle and Daryl Murphy continue goalscoring form

Callum Reilly, Jordan Shipley and Stephen Dooley were also among the goals in England’s lower tiers.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,414 Views 1 Comment
Swindon Town's Eoin Doyle (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

A 77TH-MINUTE WINNER from Eoin Doyle away to Plymouth Argyle has kept Swindon Town two points clear at the top of League Two.

The Dubliner — who had scored in 11 consecutive games prior to Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Port Vale — resumed his goalscoring exploits in today’s 2-1 win at Home Park.

It was Doyle’s 16th goal in his last 13 outings, as the 31-year-old scored for the 24th time this season since making a loan move from Bradford City in August.

In League One, former Ireland striker Daryl Murphy scored for the seventh time in 10 games as Bolton Wanderers suffered a 4-3 home defeat to Burton Albion.

Ex-Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley helped Coventry City to continue their promotion push by scoring in a 4-1 win at Tranmere Rovers.

Another former Ireland U21 player, Callum Reilly, scored AFC Wimbledon’s goal in their 1-1 home draw with Southend United, while former Cork City winger Stephen Dooley grabbed the second goal as Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale ran out 2-1 winners away to Accrington Stanley.

