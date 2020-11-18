Full debuts for Manning and Knight as Irish team to face Bulgaria is named

SWANSEA LEFT-BACK Ryan Manning makes his senior Irish debut in tonight’s Nations League meeting with Bulgaria.

Manning starts at left back to allow Dara O’Shea swap to the other flank in place of Matt Doherty. Kevin Long and Shane Duffy continue their partnership at centre-back.

Teenager Jason Knight makes his full senior debut having played twice off the bench so far, in a midfield with Conor Hourihane and Robbie Brady.

The front three tasked with delivering Ireland’s first goal in six games is James Collins, Daryl Horgan, and Ronan Curtis, none of whom play their club football at a higher level than the Championship.

The Shamrock Rovers trio of Jack Byrne, Graham Burke, and Aaron McEneff are on the bench, with Callum O’Dowda out with injury.

Stephen Kenny is without five members of his starting team from Sunday’s defeat to Wales, Adam Idah (injury), Jayson Molumby and Jeff Hendrick (suspension), and Matt Doherty and James McClean (Covid-19) all absent.

Ireland need to at least a draw to avoid relegation to League C of the Nations League.

Kick off at the Aviva is at 7.45pm, and the game is live on Sky Sports Arena.