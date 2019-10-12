Doherty and James Collins start as McCarthy names Irish team to face Georgia

JAMES COLLINS, MATT Doherty and John Egan have been drafted into the Irish team for today’s crucial Euro 2020 with Georgia.

With David McGoldrick injured, Collins makes his competitive debut for Ireland having scored in last month’s friendly with Bulgaria, while Doherty replaces the suspended Enda Stevens at left-back.

Richard Keogh, meanwhile, is replaced at centre-back by John Egan. Shane Duffy is fit to start as expected.

There are no other changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Switzerland last month, as James McClean has shaken off a small back issue to retain his place on the left of Ireland’s attack.

Aaron Connolly is among the substitutes.

The team in full:

Darren Randolph; Seamus Coleman (captain), Shane Duffy, John Egan, Matt Doherty; Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick; Callum Robinson, James Collins, James McClean

Kick-off at the Dinamo Arena is at 2pm Irish time.