Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Doherty and James Collins start as McCarthy names Irish team to face Georgia

Aaron Connolly starts on the bench.

Gavin Cooney reports from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi
By Gavin Cooney Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 12:43 PM
51 minutes ago 5,282 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848614
Matt Doherty at Irish training yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Matt Doherty at Irish training yesterday.
Matt Doherty at Irish training yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JAMES COLLINS, MATT Doherty and John Egan have been drafted into the Irish team for today’s crucial Euro 2020 with Georgia. 

With David McGoldrick injured, Collins makes his competitive debut for Ireland having scored in last month’s friendly with Bulgaria, while Doherty replaces the suspended Enda Stevens at left-back. 

Richard Keogh, meanwhile, is replaced at centre-back by John Egan. Shane Duffy is fit to start as expected. 

There are no other changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Switzerland last month, as James McClean has shaken off a small back issue to retain his place on the left of Ireland’s attack. 

Aaron Connolly is among the substitutes. 

The team in full: 

Darren Randolph; Seamus Coleman (captain), Shane Duffy, John Egan, Matt Doherty; Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick; Callum Robinson, James Collins, James McClean

Kick-off at the Dinamo Arena is at 2pm Irish time. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

