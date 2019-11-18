This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Few surprises as McCarthy names Irish side to face Denmark

Alan Browne and Conor Hourihane both start as the manager makes three changes from the side that lost in Geneva.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Gavin Cooney Monday 18 Nov 2019, 6:28 PM
37 minutes ago 5,665 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/4896123
David McGoldrick celebrates scoring against the Swiss in his previous Irish appearance.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
David McGoldrick celebrates scoring against the Swiss in his previous Irish appearance.
David McGoldrick celebrates scoring against the Swiss in his previous Irish appearance.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICK MCCARTHY HAS reverted to the tried and trusted as he has named his side to face Denmark in tonight’s decisive Euro 2020 qualifier. 

There are three changes from the side that lost in Switzerland last month, with Conor Hourihane returning to the side alongside David McGoldrick. Matt Doherty replaces the suspended Seamus Coleman. 

Alan Browne keeps his place, and he is likely to line up on the right of the front three with Hourihane slotting into midfield. Formation-wise, it looks like a 4-5-1/4-3-3 from Ireland. 

The team in full: 

Randolph; Doherty, Dufy (captain), Egan, Stevens; Whelan, Hendrick, Hourihane; Browne, McGoldrick, McClean. 

Troy Parrott and Jack Byrne are among the substitutes, with only Callum O’Dowda and Scott Hogan missing out on the matchday squad.

Denmark, meanwhile, also make three changes from the side that battered Gibraltar 6-0 ahead of this game. Dalsgaard, Poulsen and Cornelius return for a side captained by Simon Kjaer but likely to be inspired by Christian Eriksen. 

Schmeichel; Dalsgaard, Jorgensen, Kjaer, Styger Larsen; Schone, Delaney; Poulsen, Eriksen, Braithwaite; Cornelius

The permutations for tonight are straightforward. Ireland must win to qualify from the group, while a draw will be enough to qualify Denmark. Both sides are guaranteed a place in the Nations League play-offs regardless of tonight’s result, although qualifying via that route will require winning two, back-to-back games. 

Mick McCarthy said yesterday that he hadn’t yet given the play-offs any thought, and that he “would prefer to get it done tonight.” 

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Aviva Stadium
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie