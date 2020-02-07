Irish teenager Troy Parrott commits future to Tottenham Hotspur

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL TROY Parrott has committed his future to Tottenham Hotspur, it has been confirmed.

The Dubliner has signed a new deal which will keep him with the North London club until 2023.

Parrott, who was on the bench for Tottenham’s FA Cup tie with Southampton on Wednesday night, had been linked with a move away from Spurs.

There were a number of clubs interested, with plans for a loan move ultimately falling through prior to the January transfer deadline.

Parrott, who turned 18 this week, has made two first-team appearances for Tottenham this season, including a Premier League debut against Burnley in December.

The attacker got his first taste of senior international action in Ireland’s friendly victory over New Zealand in November.

