Evan Ferguson (file pic).
Irish teenager Ferguson makes first Premier League start
The 18-year-old scored amid the loss to Arsenal on New Year’s Eve
31 minutes ago

IRISH TEENAGER Evan Ferguson is making his first-ever Premier League start this evening, as Brighton visit Everton.

It comes as a reward for the 18-year-old, who scored his first top-flight goal off the bench amid the loss to Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

Ferguson, who made his Ireland senior debut against Norway in November, is making his ninth appearance for Brighton overall at senior level, with his previous three Premier League involvements coming from the bench.

It continues a rapid rise for the Meath native, who made his Bohemians senior debut in a friendly against Chelsea aged 14 and first appeared in the top flight last February.

It could also potentially be a special night for 19-year-old Dubliner Andrew Moran, who is still awaiting his Premier League debut and has made the bench for the Seagulls this evening.

More to follow

