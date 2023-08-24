Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ken Sutton/INPHO Ireland’s Cathal Heffernan (file pic).
# Pastures new
Irish teenager Heffernan joins Newcastle
Reece Byrne also recently signed for the club from Bohemians.
925
0
43 minutes ago

IRISH YOUNGSTER Cathal Heffernan has joined Newcastle, the club have announced.

The 18-year-old centre-back signs having played at senior level for Cork City in 2021, before completing a move to AC Milan, departing Italy for the Premier League side after a season and a half playing at youth level there.

The Ireland underage international joins the Magpies having impressed for their U21 side while on trial last month.

The defender, who is the son of Irish Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan, told Newcastle’s official website.

“I have become a much better defender during my time at AC Milan and I learnt so many things to improve my game during my two seasons in Italy which should stand me in good stead for the future.

“The goal, when playing Academy football, is to try and break into a first-team as quick as you can and, hopefully, I can do that at Newcastle United.”

Heffernan could be in line to make his debut in Newcastle’s Premier League 2 clash at Reading on Friday.

The Cork-born player becomes the second Irish player to join the club of late, after 18-year-old goalkeeper Reece Byrne, also an Ireland underage international, recently signed from Bohemians.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     