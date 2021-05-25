Johansson earns call-up as Jim Crawford names Irish U21 squad for friendly matches

SEVILLA MIDFIELDER RYAN Johansson has been included in Jim Crawford’s U21 squad following confirmation of his eligibility for Ireland.

Johansson had been at the heart of a three-way tug of war between Ireland, Sweden, and Luxembourg, and was initially denied the chance to represent Ireland according to Fifa rules.

A change in those regulations last year now means Johansson is eligible for Irish selection, and has thus been named in today’s squad ahead for a triple-header of friendlies next week.

There are another six new faces, including Getafe’s John Joe Patrick Finn, who declared for Ireland earlier this year. Schalke goalkeeper Dan Rose is included for the first time, as is Derby defender Festy Ebosele, Sheffield Wednesday’s Ciaran Brennan, UCD striker Colm Whelan, and Lincoln defender Sean Roughan, who is currently on trial with Chelsea.

Further League of Ireland representation comes in the form of Bohemians’ Dawson Devoy and Andy Lyons along with Bray goalkeeper Brian Maher.

The squad are assembling next week for a training camp in Marbella, where they will face Switzerland, the Australian Olympic team, and Denmark.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers),

Dan Rose (Schalke 04)

Defenders: Ciaran Brennan (Sheffield Wednesday), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Shane Flynn (Leicester City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Lewis Richards (Wolves), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa (Getafe), Luca Connell (Celtic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Brentford), Conor Grant (Rochdale), Ryan Johansson (Sevilla), Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa).

Fixtures – International Friendlies (all times are Irish)

Switzerland v Republic of Ireland, May 30, KO 11:00, Dama de Noche Football Centre, Marbella, Spain (Live on Premier Sports 1/ FreeSports)

Australia v Republic of Ireland, June 2, KO 12:00, Marbella Football Centre, Marbella, Spain. (Live on Premier Sports 1/ FreeSports)

Republic of Ireland v Denmark, June 5, KO 17:00, Dama de Noche Football Centre, Marbella, Spain. (To be shown deferred at 21.30 on Premier Sports 1)