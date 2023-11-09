FAI unaware of Fifa's decision to close investigation of racism case in Irish U21s match

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 manager Jim Crawford says he is unaware that Fifa have dropped their investigation into the alleged racist abuse of an Irish player which led to the abandonment of a friendly with Kuwait’s U22s earlier this year.

The friendly match was abandoned after the Irish players walked off the pitch in protest, and the FAI followed up by submitting an official complaint to Fifa, accompanied by video evidence.

The FAI said at the time of the alleged incident: “The comment was heard by a number of Ireland players, who reported this immediately to match officials as well as to members of the Ireland and Kuwait team staff. Due to the nature of the remark made and with no affirmative action in relation to it from our opponents, the game was abandoned. FAI staff and players were fully in support with this decision.”

The PA news agency reported earlier this week that Fifa closed the case due to a lack of evidence, but Irish U21s boss Crawford told the media today that the FAI have not received any communication from Fifa on the matter.

“I heard it on social media, but we haven’t heard it confirmed by anyone”, said Crawford when asked about the reports of Fifa’s decision.

“I think everyone knows my stance on racism, it’s aligned with FAI’s, which is zero tolerance. There is no room racism in football, it’s the same stance as Uefa and Fifa.

“All I can say is we put in a comprehensive complaint about what happened. You only have to look at reactions from players, which was out of character. There was footage sent to Fifa. When that decision is made, perhaps after the window, I’ll have time to let it soak in and comment on in more detail.”

Crawford named his squad today for this month’s European Championship qualifiers away to Norway and at home to Italy, with captain Joe Hodge missing out having had shoulder surgery. Hodge has been carrying a shoulder problem for a while, with Crawford revealing it popped out while preparing for Ireland’s qualifier against Latvia last month. Hodge has decided to get surgery now in a bid to be fit by January, to leave open the possibility of securing a loan move from Wolves in the search of regular first-team minutes.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Jim Crawford speaks to the media. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Killian Phillips returns to the squad as a result, the Crystal Palace midfielder on loan at Wycombe Wanderers. Phillips recently stood apart from his side’s Remembrance Day rituals, for which he suffered a backlash on social media. The club’s chairman publicly backed Phillips, saying the club respected the fact he holds different views. Crawford voiced similar support for Phillips today.

“He is entitled to his own beliefs, and I fully support him on that”, said Crawford. “He ha this personal beliefs and I’m fully on board with that. I know there has been a social media campaign, through certain people’s lenses of what Remembrance Day is all about. It doesn’t sit well with Killian so he chose to do what he did. As long as he was respectful in doing so, I don’t see any issue with. I’ll back him 100%.”

Republic of Ireland U21s Squad

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Cork City, on loan from Notts County), Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Charlton Athletic, on loan from Udinese), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (PEC Zwolle), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), Bosun Lawal (Fleetwood Town, on loan from Celtic), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Baba Adeeko (Wigan Athletic), Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers), Matt Healy (Royal Francs Borains), Kian Leavy (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Killian Phillips (Wycombe Wanderers, on-loan from Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Conor Carty (St. Patrick’s Athletic, on loan from Bolton Wanderers), Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Armstrong Oko-Flex (FC Zurich), Tony Springett (Norwich City)

Friday, November 17 | Norway U21 v Ireland U21, Marienlyst, Drammen, Norway, Kick-Off 5.00pm

Tuesday, November 21 | Ireland U21 v Italy U21, Turner’s Cross, Cork, Kick-Off 5.30pm