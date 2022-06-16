Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 16 June 2022
Irish underage international leaves Drogheda as loan spell ends

Sam Long and Sean Roughan have both returned to parent club Lincoln City.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 16 Jun 2022, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 986 Views 0 Comments
Drogheda United's Sean Roughan (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRISH UNDERAGE international Sean Roughan and goalkeeper Sam Long have both left Drogheda United following the end of their respective loan spells.

The duo return to parent club Lincoln City, having each made 15 appearances for the Premier Division side this season.

19-year-old Londoner Long, whose performances saw him nominated for the SSE Airtricity Player of the Month for May, said following the news: “My time with the team has been great. Everyone made me feel so welcome and my time flew by with the lads. There’s a lot to be excited about with the squad that Kevin [Doherty] has got and the results of recent weeks show the quality of the squad and what the lads are able to achieve.

“The staff have been amazing with me, helping me to grow as a player and as a person. Thank you for the trust you put in me which allowed me to grow into my role and show what I can do.

“To the fans, thank you. Every game at United Park you have made yourselves heard and that is what drives us on. Thank you for everything, Drogs.”

Fellow teenager Roughan, who was deployed at both left-back and centre-half during his time at the club, also impressed, notably winning the man-of-the-match award in their surprise win over Dundalk earlier this season and picking up an SSE Airtricity League Player of the Month nomination for March.

“I’ve loved every second playing for Drogheda. From the minute I walked through the door I felt at home. I can’t thank the fans, players, coaching staff, and backroom staff enough.

“It’s been a pleasure to call myself a Drog. I wish everyone involved in the club the best for the future and the season. Up the Drogs.”

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

