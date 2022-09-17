Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish pair battling for dream place at US Open and Masters in Mid-Amateur Championship final

Hugh Foley and Matthew McClean are going head-to-head in the 36-hole final in Wisconsin.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Sep 2022, 12:18 AM
1 hour ago 520 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH PAIR HUGH Foley and Matthew McClean are battling it out at the US Mid-Amateur Championship in Wisconsin for a chance to compete in next year’s US Open and Masters.

Foley (25), from Dublin, and Belfast’s McClean (29) are going head-to-head in the final at the Erin Hills course in what is a first apperance for both men at the championship.

The 36-hole final takes in two rounds across Friday and Saturday, the first of which saw McClean lead by two after the opening 18.

The second round is set to get underway at 1pm Irish time on Saturday.

McClean booked his place in the final by beating Josh Persons of North Dakota while Foley advanced past of Bryce Hanstad of Minnesota.

The tournament winner receives a place in the field at next year’s US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, and is likely to also win a place at the Masters in April. 

